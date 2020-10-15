Oklahoma likely to resume lethal injections next year

Oklahoma is ready to resume death-row executions with the same three-drug protocol in use when lethal injections were suspended in 2015, officials said Wednesday.
It’s a big circle for the state, which all but gave up on lethal injection as a form of capital punishment five years ago. It considered alternatives that included firing squads and bringing the state’s old electric chair out of retirement before deciding to go back to sedating and paralyzing inmates before stopping their hearts with potassium chloride.
Executions probably won’t begin until next year because of legal proceedings, a state House of Representatives panel was told, but operationally the Department of Corrections is ready to carry them out at any time.
“Today we are actually ready to resume executions in accordance with our policy and state statute,” said Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow.
“Director Crow and his team have updated and refined and, as far as I’m concerned, perfected their protocol to administer the drugs required to carry out executions in the state,” said Attorney General Mike Hunter.
Oklahoma, which remains among the nation’s leaders in carrying out capital punishment, suspended executions in 2015 after one inmate died a slow, grotesque death because the lethal drugs were not injected properly and another was executed with a drug not included in the protocol.
The execution of a third condemned man, Richard Glossip, was postponed in October 2015 when the state asked for an indefinite stay while it figured out how to proceed.
Much of Wednesday’s hearing by the House Public Safety Committee revolved around Glossip — who most likely would be the first to die once executions resume — and whether he should be on death row at all.
Glossip was twice convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese at an Oklahoma City motel. Glossip did not kill Van Treese, but the person who did, Justin Sneed, testified that Glossip arranged the murder.
In return for his testimony, Sneed accepted a life sentence.
Glossip maintains that he played no part in Van Treese’s death. His current attorney, Don Knight, said prosecutors and police have not been cooperative in turning over records and evidence from the case.
State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Morrison, who requested Wednesday’s hearing, said he wants to make sure innocent people are not executed when the state resumes lethal injection.
“I know some believe a person can’t make it all the way (through the court system) and be innocent,” McDugle said. “Having looked at one case and getting ready to look at another, it is my personal opinion that it can happen.
“Is it possible for someone to be on death row and be innocent? It’s my personal opinion that it is possible,” he said. “We’ve got to get it right. If we’re going to put somebody in the chair and end their life, as Oklahomans we have to get it right.”
Committee Chairman Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said he supports capital punishment but also has reservations. A one-time Corrections Department employee, Humphrey said he’s played a small role in a few executions and that it is “a sombering experience. If you say you support the death penalty, go in and participate. See them take a life.”
Crow and Hunter said the state now has reliable access to the three execution drugs — midazolam, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride — which it did not have in 2014 and 2015, when suppliers were refusing to sell the substances for executions.
In 2015, it was learned that Oklahoma had executed Charles Warner with potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride. The two are similar but not identical, with potassium acetate used primarily in chemical de-icers.
Crow said steps have been taken to assure that the correct drugs are used whenever Oklahoma’s next execution occurs. He said $130,000 has been spent to upgrade the execution chamber — known internally as the special operations room — at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
In 2015, when it was believed that Oklahoma would no longer be able to obtain the drugs for lethal injections, the Legislature authorized nitrogen hypoxia — essentially suffocation — for executions, but no practical way of carrying it out has been developed, Crow said.
In 2016, Oklahomans approved a constitutional amendment allowing electrocution and shooting in capital cases.
Hunter said he has no qualms about resuming executions with the drugs that were a central part of the previous controversy.
“They’ve been used successfully in the past, not only in Oklahoma but in numerous other states,” Hunter said. “Issues with these drugs have always led back to human error.”
He said the DOC has “located a reliable source for the three-drug protocol.”
Featured video
Gallery: Oklahoma death-row inmates who may be scheduled for execution
Nicholas Alexander Davis
Marlon Harmon
Alfred Mitchell
Anthony Sanchez
Benjamin Cole
Bigler Stouffer II
Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez
Donald Grant
Emmanuel Littlejohn
Gilbert Postelle
James Pavatt
James Ryder
Jemaine Cannon
John Fitzgerald Hanson
John Grant
Julius Jones
Kendrick Simpson
Kevin Underwood
Michael Smith
Phillip Hancock
Raymond Johnson
Richard Fairchild
Richard Glossip
Richard Rojem
Ricky Malone
Scott Eizember
Termane Wood
Wade Lay
Wendell Grissom
Journalism worth your time and money
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.