Oklahoma likely to resume lethal injections next year

“Is it possible for someone to be on death row and be innocent? It’s my personal opinion that it is possible,” he said. “We’ve got to get it right. If we’re going to put somebody in the chair and end their life, as Oklahomans we have to get it right.”

Committee Chairman Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said he supports capital punishment but also has reservations. A one-time Corrections Department employee, Humphrey said he’s played a small role in a few executions and that it is “a sombering experience. If you say you support the death penalty, go in and participate. See them take a life.”

Crow and Hunter said the state now has reliable access to the three execution drugs — midazolam, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride — which it did not have in 2014 and 2015, when suppliers were refusing to sell the substances for executions.

In 2015, it was learned that Oklahoma had executed Charles Warner with potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride. The two are similar but not identical, with potassium acetate used primarily in chemical de-icers.