Oklahoma Legislature sends FY '22 state budget bills to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature bundled up nearly four dozen bills constituting the fiscal year 2022 state budget and sent them to Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday.
The package includes a general appropriations bill — House Bill 2900 — and an array of additional instructions on how a total of $9.1 billion in state revenue is to be spent, and cuts in individual and corporate income tax rates.
Thursday was the Senate's turn to give final approval to the general appropriations bill and the tax cuts.
HB 2900 passed 38-9, with Democrats saying they were not included in the process. Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said the budget could do more to meet the needs of the people, such as increasing spending on common education to the regional average.
“This budget is a budget of the people,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “It has been a collaborative effort.”
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the budget pays all the state’s bills and puts money into savings.
“It is the best budget I have voted for since I have been in the Legislature,” Treat said.
The tax cuts, which required a package of four bills, reduce the corporate income tax rate to 4% from 6% and lops one-quarter percentage point from all individual income tax rates.
Kirt argued against the corporate tax cut, saying it would not benefit everyday Oklahomans.
“Tax cuts do not stimulate the economy,” she said. “We have learned again and again that trickle-down economics do not work.”
She said corporations look for good roads, good schools and healthy employees in determining where to locate.
While corporations will benefit, homegrown businesses, some of which compete with the corporations, will not benefit, she said.
Critics also pointed out that under state law it would take a supermajority in each legislative chamber to increase taxes even back to the current rate in the future.
Thompson said corporations make huge investments in the state that improve the quality of life for residents.
The state’s top individual income tax rate, 5%, would be reduced to 4.75%. Most Oklahomans are in the top income tax rate.
For those with a federal adjusted income between $50,000 and $54,999, the savings would be $82 in tax year 2023. For those making $100,000 to $124,999, the savings would be $179.
The individual income tax cut also restores the refundability of the earned income tax credit.
Kirt said corporate and personal income taxes are among the state’s biggest sources of revenue not tied to the oil and gas industry.
She said the change does not make the tax code any more fair and doesn’t address the challenges of low-wage workers.
“It maintains the status quo,” Kirt said. That includes almost $235 million in special and supplemental appropriations that are not part of the regular FY '22 authorization.
HB 2900 includes an additional $171.7 million for common education, a 5.7% increase over the current year; a $42.4 million increase for higher education, which remains far below previous highs; and a $25.6 million increase for general government, which amounts to a 14.9% increase.
Much of the general government increase may be attributable to reorganization and a change in the way information technology services are budgeted.
Percentagewise, public health and natural resources and regulatory services also get double-digit funding increases.
Other appropriations-related bills sent to the governor Thursday include:
• HB 2946, which would create a $42 million rebate from the state for expanding broadband in underserved areas. Expanding broadband has been a top issue for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka
• Senate Bill 1045, which would make significant changes to a tax assessed to some hospitals for the support of the state's Medicaid program. Most notably, it would raise the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program tax, known as the SHOPP tax, from 2.5% to the statutory maximum of 4% over three years and change it from a variable to a fixed rate.
• SB 1046, which would designate $28.6 million to expand Medicaid dental and pain management programs.
• SB 1057, which would authorize local tag agents to issue Real ID-compliant driver's licenses valid for up to eight years.
• SB 1080, which would greatly expand a tax credit program for contributions to private and public schools. Opponents say the private school part of the program is essentially a voucher system; supporters say it supports scholarships for students trapped in unsuitable public schools.
Donors can receive income tax credits of up to 75% of contributions to private school scholarships and public school districts and foundations.
SB 1080 increases the annual limit on total credits from $5 million to $50 million, evenly divided between public and private schools. Contribution limits rise from $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for couples to $2,800 and $5,600.
Under SB 1080, the public school program would no longer be limited to rural districts.
Also Thursday, the House passed and sent to the governor SB 131, which in its final form tries to put "guardrails" on Stitt's transformation of Medicaid, and SB 608, which would expand the state's film and television rebate program from $8 million a year to $30 million.