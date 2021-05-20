Oklahoma Legislature sends FY '22 state budget bills to governor

The tax cuts, which required a package of four bills, reduce the corporate income tax rate to 4% from 6% and lops one-quarter percentage point from all individual income tax rates.

Kirt argued against the corporate tax cut, saying it would not benefit everyday Oklahomans.

“Tax cuts do not stimulate the economy,” she said. “We have learned again and again that trickle-down economics do not work.”

She said corporations look for good roads, good schools and healthy employees in determining where to locate.

While corporations will benefit, homegrown businesses, some of which compete with the corporations, will not benefit, she said.

Critics also pointed out that under state law it would take a supermajority in each legislative chamber to increase taxes even back to the current rate in the future.

Thompson said corporations make huge investments in the state that improve the quality of life for residents.

The state’s top individual income tax rate, 5%, would be reduced to 4.75%. Most Oklahomans are in the top income tax rate.