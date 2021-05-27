Oklahoma Legislature closes session; GOP leadership calls it most productive in recent history

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature left the Capitol on Thursday, closing the door on a session that Republican leaders called the most productive in recent history.

“I think this is the most comprehensive session that I have seen in the nine years of my service I have experienced here in the House of Representatives,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

McCall got a reduction in the corporate and personal income tax rates and the opportunity for expanded broadband service in rural areas.

“Every legislative session you hope to come in and if you can get just three big items done it is somewhat a successful session because of the way the government is structured,” McCall said.

But this session brought about increases in funding for education, legislative redistricting, funding the expansion of Medicaid, increasing the caps for the Equal Opportunity Scholarship fund and increasing transfer opportunities for students. It also approved a new program designed to bring more television and film production to the state.