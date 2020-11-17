 Skip to main content
Oklahoma legislators' pay raise takes effect Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time in more than two decades, Oklahoma legislators are about to see an increase in their pay.

Effective Wednesday, legislators will see their annual salaries jump from $35,021 to $47,500, a 35% increase.

The pay raises, approved last year by the Legislative Compensation Board, take effect at a time when the state’s finances look dramatically different than they did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roughly $1.4 million to fund the legislative pay raises this year is a drop in the bucket compared to the state’s overall $7.7 billion budget, but legislative leaders from both parties agreed that the timing doesn’t look good.

