Oklahoma legislators, OEA leader weigh in on pros and cons of tax-cut proposals

“The speaker does not want future legislatures to face the steep supermajority vote requirements he and his colleagues faced three years ago while making those historic education investments,” Estus said.

“These tax relief plans are designed to increase state revenue by stimulating the economy, which will allow for further investments in necessary services.”

But Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, expressed concern that tax cuts would negatively affect state revenue.

“I am still very concerned about cutting our revenue in this unstable economic environment,” said Thompson. “We have got several needs throughout the state that need to be addressed.”

As federal stimulus dollars dry up, Thompson is concerned that fiscal year 2023 could be difficult.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said she was quite surprised to learn of a tax cut proposal.

The state doesn’t know how the COVID-19 pandemic and new strains of the virus will affect Oklahomans, she said. In addition, the state must come up with $164 million to pay for Medicaid expansion, she said.