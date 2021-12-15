Oklahoma legislator files bill to ban use of 1619 Project-style concepts in public education

State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, says he doesn't want to stop students from learning about slavery and racism, he just doesn't want them learning about it from a particular point of view.
Specifically, Olsen wants to penalize public schools, including colleges and universities, that depend too heavily on concepts he believes are put forward in The New York Times' 1619 Project.
To that end, he's filed legislation — House Bill 2988 — to explicitly exclude it from curricula at all state-supported institutions.
"The intent is not to deny racial factors in the history of America, but to put it in the broad context of world history," Olsen said Wednesday.
First published in The New York Times Magazine and more recently in book form, the 1619 Project is a collection of essays and poetry highlighting the importance of slavery and racism in the nation's history and its connection to the present. Nikole Hannah-Jones, who led the project, won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary for her introductory essay.
The project has been widely praised and criticized — as is often the case with groundbreaking history — for its emphasis on slavery and racism as a foundational element of the American story. The broadest criticism has been upon Hannah-Jones' statement in the original version of her introductory essay — since revised — that "one of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery."
Several well-known historians, including Pulitzer Prize-winners James McPherson and Gordon Wood, disputed that assertion, while also endorsing the project as a whole.
That also seems to be Olsen's primary objection, although he said he also doesn't want students taught that the United States originated slavery, was the last country to abolish it, or that only whites owned slaves or that only Blacks were slaves.
"Nobody argues that's the case," said Brian Hosmer, head of Oklahoma State University's History Department. "We acknowledge there were non-white slave holders in American history. ... The facts are that while there were non-whites who were slaveholders, the vast, vast majority of slaveholders in the United States were white. Secondly, the vast majority of enslaved people were of African descent, followed by people of indigenous descent. And I would say the most important part of this is that the laws, the enforcement mechanisms, you might say the instruments of slavery, were designed by people in power who are almost entirely white."
Hosmer said misconceptions about the study of history at least partly explain disagreements about the teaching of it.
"There are those who would argue that history is set list of facts — set for all time," he said. "That's not really what it is. History is engaging with our past. The great thing about and the fascination with history is that you work with the material, you learn new things, and of course we are always — it's impossible not to — think about historical events in light of experiences in our own lives."
In some ways, Olsen sounds not as much at odds with the historical perspectives of the 1619 Project as he is with its implications for the present. He said he agrees racism and slavery are important elements of the nation's past, but said he doesn't agree racism is still an issue.
Olsen, who said he hasn't studied the 1619 Project in its entirety, has in the past objected to such things as implicit bias training for physicians and teaching anything that might suggest racial inequality today. He says he's okay with "balanced" classroom discussions about about the issues raised by Hannah-Jones and the project's other writers, but says if "the teacher gives the opinion that the 1619 viewpoint is correct, that is a problem."