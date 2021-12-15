Oklahoma legislator files bill to ban use of 1619 Project-style concepts in public education

Several well-known historians, including Pulitzer Prize-winners James McPherson and Gordon Wood, disputed that assertion, while also endorsing the project as a whole.

That also seems to be Olsen's primary objection, although he said he also doesn't want students taught that the United States originated slavery, was the last country to abolish it, or that only whites owned slaves or that only Blacks were slaves.

"Nobody argues that's the case," said Brian Hosmer, head of Oklahoma State University's History Department. "We acknowledge there were non-white slave holders in American history. ... The facts are that while there were non-whites who were slaveholders, the vast, vast majority of slaveholders in the United States were white. Secondly, the vast majority of enslaved people were of African descent, followed by people of indigenous descent. And I would say the most important part of this is that the laws, the enforcement mechanisms, you might say the instruments of slavery, were designed by people in power who are almost entirely white."

Hosmer said misconceptions about the study of history at least partly explain disagreements about the teaching of it.