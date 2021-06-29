Oklahoma lawmakers request 209 interim studies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Friday was the deadline for state legislators to submit requests for interim studies on specific issues, and they have requested 209.
House members are seeking 135 studies, while senators want 72.
The topics range from oversight of district attorney’s offices to laws governing landlords and tenants to the criteria for impeaching the state superintendent.
Rep. Justin “J.J.” Humphrey, R-Lane, is seeking the interim study on the state superintendent.
“The purpose of this study is to establish the specific duties and responsibilities of the state superintendent of education and the grounds to impeach the state superintendent of education,” the request says.
Humphrey said he has concerns about issues that include how the Oklahoma State Department of Education closed a school in his district.
He said he would be “shocked” if the study is approved by the speaker of the House, but he said a conversation about the issue needs to be started.
Humphrey, chair of the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, also is seeking an interim study of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, looking at officer shortages, oversized administration, employee morale and possible changes to the agency.
“They are extremely top heavy,” Humphrey said.
Rep. Colin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, is seeking an interim study on the manner and method in which district attorneys conduct internal investigations.
The request says district attorney’s offices are the only posts in state government that operate free of scrutiny.
“This isn’t about attacking the district attorneys or anything along those lines,” Walke said. “Other states have oversight statutes, and we don’t. The question becomes why. If we need them, what do they look like?”
Reps. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, and John Waldron, D-Tulsa, along with Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, are seeking an interim study on absentee voting.
“This study will provide an overview of the existing absentee ballot process while examining ballot security, causes of ballot rejection, current options for counting legally cast ballots,” and other issues, the proposal says.
Fugate said he sponsored a bill last session that dealt with “curing” absentee ballots that had been rejected. Reasons for rejection ranged from failure to sign the ballot envelope to lack of notarization.
The bill didn’t make it through the Legislature.
“My hope with the interim study is to take a look at the issue and others to see if there is a comprehensive solution to be put in place,” Fugate said. “I realize it is a very sensitive issue for my Republican colleagues.”
Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, is seeking a study on the Oklahoma Residential Landlord Tenant Act.
Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, also is seeking an interim study on possible revisions to the Landlord Tenant Act.
A lot of people think the act needs another look, Bennett said, adding that he thinks there is a way to do something that is beneficial to all parties.
Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions in Tulsa, said that “as the eviction moratorium sunsets and the state faces record-breaking challenges for both tenants and landlords, it’s important we revisit policies to ensure both a strong rental market for landlords and fair policies that prevent homelessness.”
In addition, Reps. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, are seeking an interim study on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s advertising expenditures and media campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, is seeking one on the possibility of opening more Indian Nation Turnpike entrance and exit ramps.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, has until July 23 to deny or approve legislators’ requests for interim studies, said John Estus, a spokesman.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has until Friday to approve requests from the upper chamber, said Aaron Cooper, a spokesman.
