Oklahoma lawmakers request 209 interim studies

“They are extremely top heavy,” Humphrey said.

Rep. Colin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, is seeking an interim study on the manner and method in which district attorneys conduct internal investigations.

The request says district attorney’s offices are the only posts in state government that operate free of scrutiny.

“This isn’t about attacking the district attorneys or anything along those lines,” Walke said. “Other states have oversight statutes, and we don’t. The question becomes why. If we need them, what do they look like?”

Reps. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, and John Waldron, D-Tulsa, along with Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, are seeking an interim study on absentee voting.

“This study will provide an overview of the existing absentee ballot process while examining ballot security, causes of ballot rejection, current options for counting legally cast ballots,” and other issues, the proposal says.

Fugate said he sponsored a bill last session that dealt with “curing” absentee ballots that had been rejected. Reasons for rejection ranged from failure to sign the ballot envelope to lack of notarization.

The bill didn’t make it through the Legislature.