Oklahoma lawmakers face tough issues in upcoming session

The largest issue before lawmakers and Stitt is the crafting of a state budget.

In February, the Board of Equalization will certify how much lawmakers have available to spend. The panel had indicated in December the state would have $631 million more to spend in fiscal year 2022.

The downturn in the economy due to COVID-19 and lower oil and gas prices has not affected the state to the degree that some expected.

“I think we are going to be pretty close to a flat budget of what we appropriated last year,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

Lawmakers will also be faced with the problems associated with legislating during COVID-19.

The pandemic broke out in March, causing delays in last year’s legislative session. Many bills didn’t make it through the process.

Legislative leaders have said they plan on taking precautions.

One of the top priorities for both chambers will be fast-tracking bills that make changes to the state’s Open Meetings Act so virtual meetings can be held. Lawmakers allowed those provisions last session, but the measure expired.