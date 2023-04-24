OKLAHOMA CITY — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers said Monday that a national pharmacy chain is intentionally misleading some Oklahomans about being unable to fill 90-day prescriptions.

Flanked by two dozen lawmakers, legislative leaders held a news conference to criticize CVS Caremark for allegedly saying it can't fill 90-day prescriptions due to changes in state law.

"The state of Oklahoma did not get rid of the ability to fill 90-day prescriptions," said House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City. "Anyone that says that is not misinformed. They don't misunderstand. They are intentionally lying to you, and we're not going to stand for it."

After CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefit manager, was sanctioned by the state for allegedly steering some Oklahomans to fill their prescriptions through its in-person and mail-order pharmacies, the company has informed some Oklahomans that it can no longer fill 90-day prescriptions.

The change affects employees of large, out-of-state companies that are self-insured.

At the heart of the dispute between state leaders and CVS Caremark is a 2019 law passed by the Oklahoma Legislature that aimed to rein in pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. The Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act prevents PBMs from directing patients to use its affiliated pharmacies instead of other drugstores.

After penalizing the company for previous violations of the law, the Oklahoma Insurance Department is now seeking to suspend or revoke CVS Caremark's license to operate in the state.

Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said CVS Caremark representatives told him the company can't fix until next year the technical problems preventing some customers from getting 90-day prescriptions.

"This is one of the largest companies in the world … and you tell me you can't put resources toward that to get that fixed quickly for Oklahoma consumers? I find that disingenuous at best," Mulready said.

In a statement, CVS Caremark did not directly address the allegations made by state leaders.

The company said it looks forward to working with the Insurance Department on protecting Oklahomans' access to affordable prescription drugs.

The department recently determined that the Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act does apply to national employers headquartered outside of Oklahoma, which led to conversations about the impact that could have on local consumers who rely on 90-day prescriptions, the company said.

"We continue to discuss this matter with the Commissioner and look forward to resolving this situation with (the Insurance Department) to avoid any interruption to patient benefits and protect Oklahomans’ access to affordable prescription drugs," CVS Caremark said.

The Insurance Department filed an administrative action earlier this month to sanction CVS Caremark for alleged violations of the Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act. A hearing before an administrative law judge is set for May 25.

