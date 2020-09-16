Oklahoma lawmaker to propose bill that classifies violence against police officers as a hate crime

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Oklahoma state senator plans to file a bill to reclassify crimes targeting police, first responders and military personnel as hate crimes, he announced Wednesday.

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said in a news release that the planned bill would deem “any targeted assault or threat to a law enforcement officer, first responder, national guardsman or military service member” a hate crime.

“With the hatred and unrest in this country, we must classify these careers as a protected class,” Murdock said in a press release. “Attacks against our peace officers are absolutely a hate crime because they are targeted based on their profession.”

Murdock’s planned legislation came in response to both the shootings of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in June and the shootings of of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their squad car in Compton, California, on Saturday.

Johnson died after being shot, and Zarkeshan is recovering after being critically injured. Both deputies reportedly are recovering as the search for the California shooter continues.