Oklahoma lawmaker puts bill to ban vaccine mandates on hold after scrutiny from fellow Republicans

Stephens said he was not sure.

Garvin said that if the measure passed, it would potentially shut down hospitals, nursing homes and clinics that are required by federal standards to have employees vaccinated or tested.

Paxton said the state could lose billions in federal dollars if the bill passed. He asked Stephens to consider the ramifications of his bill, such as the closure of rural hospitals.

Stephens said he didn’t know everything about the subject. He said it was a tough time to be a lawmaker and attempt to try to solve the world’s problems.

Paxton asked Stephens what part of the budget he was willing to use to backfill the billions of federal dollars lost should the measure pass.

He also asked Stephens whether he as willing to take the money from other agencies or raise taxes to pay for it.

“I know you are very fond of public education, and that is the biggest pot of money the state has that goes out in expenditures,” Paxton said. “Would you be wiling to cut public education to keep hospitals open due to the ramifications of your bill?” Paxton asked.