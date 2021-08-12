Oklahoma lawmaker calls for special session to address 'several issues' related to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker’s call for a special session on COVID-19 appears to face an uphill battle.

Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, on Thursday sent lawmakers an email seeking two-thirds of members in both chambers to approve a special session for Aug. 30. The Oklahoma Constitution requires two-thirds.

According to the proposed special session call, the “Legislature needs to address several issues related to” COVID-19.

Roberts has been critical of health care organizations that are requiring vaccinations for employees. He has said some facilities are denying legitimate medical and religious exemptions.

Roberts did not respond to a request for comment.

“There appears to be no interest for calling a special session in August,” said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. “It would take 51 Republican members for the speaker to even consider it. I don’t think there are 51 members that are for calling a special session.”

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, declined to comment.

