OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department launched a $1.2 million marketing campaign on Monday to inspire residents to travel close to home and lure more tourists to the state.

The department crafted new television and digital advertisements that attempt to show off some of the state's greatest assets.

The TV ads will air across Oklahoma and in neighboring states such as Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, while digital marketing efforts will target a larger audience online.

"This campaign showcases the best of Oklahoma and demonstrates the state's potential to a global audience," Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said at a news conference.

The ads feature the state's tagline "Imagine That," which was developed two years ago through a rebranding process Pinnell led.

Tourism and Recreation Department Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said the agency is trying to build on previous successful marketing campaigns that have helped drive more visitors to the state.

In 2021, tourism was the state's third-largest industry, generating a record $10.1 billion from the more than 17 million people who visited the state. Those tourism dollars generated about $748 million in state and local tax revenue that year.

"Post-pandemic Oklahoma has now become a destination instead of a flyover state," Zumwalt said. "This campaign showcases the beauty that comes with Okie authenticity."

The marketing campaign, which is being paid for through the Tourism Department's promotion revolving fund, will run until early July.