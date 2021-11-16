Oklahoma joins anti-mandate lawsuit focused on health care workers

Oklahoma is among 12 states launching a new fight against federal government requirement that health care workers be vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

In a news release, Attorney General John O’Connor said a federal court will be asked to stop the Biden administration’s "overreaching 'job or jab' COVID-19 vaccine mandate" for workers in health care.

The release from O'Connor's office notes worker shortages are already a problem for nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state.

"The mandate threatens to further burden the health care sector and patient well-being in Oklahoma," according to the lawsuit and request for a preliminary injunction filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for Western District of Louisiana.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia are also plaintiffs in the case.

“I will not tolerate the Biden administration threatening Oklahoma health care workers with their jobs after they have fearlessly braved the pandemic,” O’Connor said in a statement noting rural facilities are especially affected by staff shortages.