Oklahoma House votes to raise costs of commercial medical marijuana licenses

The Oklahoma House of Representatives moved closer to its goal of comprehensive medical marijuana reform on Thursday with the passage of six additional bills, including a substantial hike in the cost of most commercial licenses.

House Bill 2179, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, would create a tiered commercial grower fee structure based on size and type of facility. Annual fees would range from the current $2,500 to more than $50,000.

Under the terms of the bill, processor license fees will be determined by volume and range from $2,500 to $40,000.

Dispensaries will pay $2,500 to $10,000, based on annual sales.

Testing laboratories will pay a flat $20,000.

The bill still must get final approval from the Senate, likely Friday, as the Legislature expects to wrap up its regular session then.

Other medical marijuana measures passed Friday by the House:

• HB 3929, by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, would govern what is known as process validation. It would requires final Senate passage.

• HB 3971, by Rep. Ty Burns, R-Morrison, would allow the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to use "secret shoppers" to spot-check dispensaries. It would require final Senate passage.

• HB 4287, by Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, would require prepackaging of retail products. It would requires final Senate passage.

• SB 1704, by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, would allow the OMMA to revoke the licenses of those found "diverting" medical marijuana products for illegal sale and would require all employees to be licensed by the OMMA. The bill now goes to the governor.

• SB 1737, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, would require signage identifying commercial grow operations and require the farms to list themselves on the sensitive crop registry, which identifies them as sensitive to herbicides.

In other business, the House passed and returned to the Senate HB 3564, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, which would establishe financial supports for teacher education students, and HB 2046, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, which would allow voters to create ad valorem districts to support rural two-year colleges.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.