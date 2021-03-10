Oklahoma House votes to give governor more control over Tulsa, Oklahoma City health departments

Opponents said the bill also would prevent those local health departments from imposing health regulations that are more stringent than those set by the state.

Kannady disagreed with that assessment and said the reorganization keeps control of operations with the local boards, which would still be mostly composed of local appointees.

"The boards will still control the money," Kannady said several times.

Under intense questioning, largely from Tulsa Democrats, Kannady insisted that the current language of the bill was the product of a collaboration involving him, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, state Health Department Chief of Staff Jackie Shawnee and an employee of the Tulsa City-County Health Department whom Kannady declined to name but said was a designee of Mayor G.T. Bynum.

A spokeswoman for Bynum said late Wednesday that he had never discussed the matter with Kannady — Kannady had said the same — and that he opposes the bill.

Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart said he didn't know of anyone at his agency involved in drafting language for the bill and said he learned of the measure only because a staff attorney discovered it in January.