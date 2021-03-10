Oklahoma House votes to give governor more control over Tulsa, Oklahoma City health departments

Legislation essentially giving the Governor's Office veto power over the selection of Tulsa and Oklahoma City city-county health department directors narrowly passed the state House of Representatives Wednesday evening.
House Bill 2504, by Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, got through on a vote of 54-41, with 51 votes needed for passage. The vote broke down largely along urban/rural lines.
Kannady sold HB 2504 as a means of ensuring "collaboration" and "alignment" among the State Health Department and Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, but opponents interpret the measure as an attack on the state's only two independent health departments, neither of which always toed the company line of Gov. Kevin Stitt's administration during the past year's COVID-19 pandemic.
"This would seem to me to be less a case of collaboration and more a case of subjugation," said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. "We're having this fight because people want to see what happened in Tulsa and Oklahoma City … stopped."
Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, the third-ranking Republican in the House, also questioned the motives behind the bill.
"How do I go back and tell my constituents … we're giving the governor veto-proof authority. This looks like a power grab, although I know that's not your intent," said Echols.
Stitt's pattern has been to gather more authority into his own hands — later Wednesday, a measure making the state fire marshal an at-will gubernatorial appointment narrowly passed — but Kannady said he decided on his own to take action based on his experience as an Oklahoma National Guard officer detailed to the Capitol for six months during the pandemic.
"I have a different perspective," he said. "That's why I ran this bill."
Still, after an hour and a half of discussion and debate, it wasn't entirely clear how that perspective informed HB 2504 or what was meant by "collaboration" and "alignment."
The State Health Department, under a state health commissioner now appointed by the governor but formerly hired by an independent board, administers public health in 75 of the state's 77 counties.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, however, operate their own health departments, largely through local taxes, with directors chosen by their own boards.
Tulsa and Oklahoma counties also have a certain amount of flexibility regarding health regulations.
HB 2504 has gone through several iterations, but the one adopted Wednesday would require the approval of the state health commissioner — who is a gubernatorial appointee — for new directors of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City city-county health departments.
Opponents said the bill also would prevent those local health departments from imposing health regulations that are more stringent than those set by the state.
Kannady disagreed with that assessment and said the reorganization keeps control of operations with the local boards, which would still be mostly composed of local appointees.
"The boards will still control the money," Kannady said several times.
Under intense questioning, largely from Tulsa Democrats, Kannady insisted that the current language of the bill was the product of a collaboration involving him, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, state Health Department Chief of Staff Jackie Shawnee and an employee of the Tulsa City-County Health Department whom Kannady declined to name but said was a designee of Mayor G.T. Bynum.
A spokeswoman for Bynum said late Wednesday that he had never discussed the matter with Kannady — Kannady had said the same — and that he opposes the bill.
Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart said he didn't know of anyone at his agency involved in drafting language for the bill and said he learned of the measure only because a staff attorney discovered it in January.
"Through all of this, we still don't know the reason behind this bill," Dart said. "It was disappointing to hear this bill was formed through a collaborative process. … No one has reached out to us who was involved in promoting this. We have not been involved in drafting it.
"From our perspective, it's a bad bill," Dart said.
Kannady agreed that the early version of the bill went too far, but his reassurances about the current text did not satisfy many Tulsa County representatives. All of them voted against the measure except Republicans Stan May of Broken Arrow and Sean Roberts of Hominy, whose district includes northern Tulsa County.
The bill now goes to the Senate, where it's being carried by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City.
Featured video: Oklahoma HB 1629 would counter federal threats to seize firearms and ammunition