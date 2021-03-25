Oklahoma House Transportation Committee clears the passing lane for 'Donald Trump Highway'

The President Donald J. Trump Highway is back on Oklahoma's legislative map.
Republican lawmakers who are determined to name something in the state for the former president apparently slipped a provision first suggested last year into the Senate's omnibus bridge and highway naming bill more than two weeks ago, but it came to light only Thursday, when the measure landed in the House Transportation Committee.
Such bills are generally a long list of bridges and stretches of highway to be named for military members and law officers killed in the line of duty or deceased civic leaders, and they rarely receive much scrutiny.
On Thursday, however, state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, noticed that a section of Senate Bill 624, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, names a roughly 20-mile stretch of U.S. 287 in the Oklahoma Panhandle, from Boise City to the Texas line, for Trump.
Goodwin strenuously objected to including Trump in a bill memorializing war heroes and others no longer living, but the bill passed 8-3.
The language seems to have been part of a floor substitute introduced by Standridge on the evening of March 10 near the end of a long day of voting. That measure passed 46-0 with no discussion or debate.
The bill is now eligible to be heard by the full House.
An attempt to name the same section of highway for Trump failed as a stand-alone bill last year.
SB 642 specifies that the bill's sponsors would pay for the Trump highway signs.
Earlier Thursday, the House laid over a resolution condemning violence and discrimination against Asian Americans. Some believe that Trump is partly to blame for an increase in violence and attacks against Asian Americans because of his insistence on calling COVID-19 the "China plague" and similar names.
It was not clear why the resolution was laid over, but a spokesman for House leaders said it is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.