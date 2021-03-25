Oklahoma House Transportation Committee clears the passing lane for 'Donald Trump Highway'

The President Donald J. Trump Highway is back on Oklahoma's legislative map.

Republican lawmakers who are determined to name something in the state for the former president apparently slipped a provision first suggested last year into the Senate's omnibus bridge and highway naming bill more than two weeks ago, but it came to light only Thursday, when the measure landed in the House Transportation Committee.

Such bills are generally a long list of bridges and stretches of highway to be named for military members and law officers killed in the line of duty or deceased civic leaders, and they rarely receive much scrutiny.

On Thursday, however, state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, noticed that a section of Senate Bill 624, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, names a roughly 20-mile stretch of U.S. 287 in the Oklahoma Panhandle, from Boise City to the Texas line, for Trump.

Goodwin strenuously objected to including Trump in a bill memorializing war heroes and others no longer living, but the bill passed 8-3.