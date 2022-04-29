Oklahoma House to investigate Swadley's, tourism deal as failed fire inspection surfaces

Dave Cathey and Carmen Forman The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Foggy Bottom breakdown reached fever pitch with the announcement of a House committee investigation and the emergence of a report indicating the original restaurant operated with safety issues for months.
Tags
- Agreement
- Tourism
- Brent Swadley
- Recreation Department
- Economics
- Company
- Politics
- Commerce
- Agency
- Law
- Tourism Department
- Jerry Winchester
- Department
- Oklahoma
- Contract
- Oklahoma City
- Statetourism Department
- Practice
- Statement
- Vendor
- Finance
- Kevin Stitt
- State Government
- Legislative Office
- Kitchen
- Audit
- Legislature
- Ryan Martinez
- Work
- Darryl Beebe
- State
- Committee
- Institutes
- Ministries
- Charles Mccall
- Legislation
- Gino Demarco
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.