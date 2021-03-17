 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma House speaker says federal stimulus won't deter state tax cuts

Oklahoma House speaker says federal stimulus won't deter state tax cuts

{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — A late addition to the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package temporarily prevents states from cutting taxes, which at first glance might appear to be a problem for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, who introduced two bills to provide a more than $500 million tax cut over the coming years.

But McCall says his tax relief plan does not go against that provision.

McCall, who is pushing a pair of tax credits and deductions to phase out the state’s corporate income tax over five years and reduce the state’s personal income tax, said decreases in state tax collections can be offset by the more than $1 billion in additional revenue state lawmakers will have to spend in the upcoming fiscal year.

“Our state having a billion-dollar-plus surplus makes it a different situation altogether, McCall said. “Now, to the feds’ intent with the second round of stimulus money, we will not use any of it to backfill any budget.”

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

031221-tul-nws-mccall-charles

McCall

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News