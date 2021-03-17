Oklahoma House speaker says federal stimulus won't deter state tax cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY — A late addition to the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package temporarily prevents states from cutting taxes, which at first glance might appear to be a problem for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, who introduced two bills to provide a more than $500 million tax cut over the coming years.

But McCall says his tax relief plan does not go against that provision.

McCall, who is pushing a pair of tax credits and deductions to phase out the state’s corporate income tax over five years and reduce the state’s personal income tax, said decreases in state tax collections can be offset by the more than $1 billion in additional revenue state lawmakers will have to spend in the upcoming fiscal year.

“Our state having a billion-dollar-plus surplus makes it a different situation altogether, McCall said. “Now, to the feds’ intent with the second round of stimulus money, we will not use any of it to backfill any budget.”