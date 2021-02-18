Oklahoma House sends Sgt. Craig Johnson Act to Senate to tighten scrap metal laws, honor slain Tulsa police officer

State Education Secretary Ryan Walters' endorsement of the bill signaled Stitt's support for HB 2078.

The bill, which wasn't posted until a few hours before the committee meeting, would shorten from three to two the number of years' attendance considered in calculating state aid to schools.

It would also temporarily eliminate the cap on the money districts can carry forward from one year to the next.

Education officials say the three-year period smooths out fluctuations in attendance and funding, but Hilbert said eliminating the cap for several years would allow districts to adjust.

Hilbert said the change would allow money to more closely follow students and would incentivize districts to meet student needs.

"A lot of people want change, and then when change is proposed they fight it," Hilbert said.

Opponents said funding, not the funding formula, is Oklahoma education's biggest problem.