Oklahoma House sends abortion bill modeled after Texas law to governor

Legislation seeking to stop abortions through civil rather than criminal action was passed Thursday morning and sent to the governor by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill.

Stitt has already signed two bills this session imposing criminal penalties for abortion providers and one other allowing civil actions by anyone claiming to have suffered damages as the result of an abortion.

But House Bill 4327, by Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, is considered by many stricter than those measures. It defines abortion as any intentional ending of a pregnancy between fertilization and delivery, except in cases of rape and incest when reported to police and to save the woman's life, including ectopic pregnancies.

HB 4327 does not preclude a provider's prosecution under criminal statutes, and is subject to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in a Mississippi case that many expect to reverse the 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

The bill passed the House 73-16 with 11 members not voting. Unusually, one Republican — Rep. Garry Mize, R-Guthrie, who is not seeking re-election — debated and voted against the bill as too extreme.

"I'm going to take some heat for this, I imagine," Mize said. "But it's fine."

Stearman and the bill's more vocal supporters said it will deter abortion and "protect innocent life."

Opponents said it condemns other innocents — chiefly impregnated girls as young as 11 — to difficult and perhaps deadly situations and could raise medical costs because of "frivolous" lawsuits that essentially put doctors, even those acting within the law, and their patients on public trial.

HB 4327 is similar to one enacted by Texas a year ago, except the Texas law makes abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill would become effective immediately upon Stitt's signature.

"The intent of this bill is to provide an additional layer of protection of human life in addition to criminal charges," according to a news release on the measure. "Because civil action may be brought by any private person on behalf of an unborn child, this bill does not depend on prosecutorial discretion for its enforcement."

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

