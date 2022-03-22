Oklahoma House rings up $500 million in proposed tax cuts

The cavalcade of tax cut proposals continued in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday with votes to temporarily suspend the state sales tax on groceries, permanently reduce personal income tax rates one-quarter point, and give property tax relief to higher income senior citizens.

The House also passed and sent to the Senate more than a half-dozen potential state questions, most of them aimed in one way or another at ballot access, and passed an anti-abortion rights bill patterned after one Texas enacted and has thus far survived court challenges.

With $2.3 billion in reserves, the Legislature's Republican leadership is torn between the politician's natural instinct to cut taxes and the memory of just a few years ago, when a $1.5 billion shortfall led to historic tax increases on oil and gas production, motor fuel and tobacco.

Many, probably most, and possibly all of the tax-cut measures will wind up on the cutting room floor as budget negotiations continue, but the House highlighted a couple of them Tuesday.

House Bill 3349, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, proposes what amounts to a two-year trial run to see how the state gets along without an estimated $270 million by suspending the state sales tax on groceries.

It would not affect local grocery taxes.

Democrats, who have advocated repeal or reduction of the grocery tax for more than a decade, forced the Republican majority to vote down an amendment to make its elimination permanent, then joined the majority in voting 93-0 for the measure.

HB 3350, also by McCall, would be permanent. The quarter-point reduction across all tax brackets would cost about $225 million, although Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, who is carrying the bill for McCall, insisted the lost revenue would be quickly recouped.

As proof, he pointed to the state collecting about twice as much income tax revenue in 2020 as it did in 1997, when rates were much higher.

The comparison does not take into account inflation or changes in population.

The idea that cutting tax rates always results in more revenue is popular among politicians but remains a matter of considerable debate among economists and policymakers.

Democrats argued HB 3350 is imprudent and, if anything, should follow the example of McCall's sales tax proposal and get a temporary tryout until it's determined whether the bulge in the state's balance sheet is just federal COVID-19 money passing through or a sign of a long-term trend.

HB 3350 passed 79-17 along party lines.

Also passed largely along party lines was House Joint Resolution 1047, by Rep. Robert Manger, R-Midwest City, a proposed constitutional amendment that would freeze valuations for property tax purposes on households headed by those 65 and older.

Such a freeze already exists for households with incomes of up to $74,200. Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said the proposal would therefore benefit only relatively high-income property owners at the expense of schools, which receive 81% of property tax revenue.

HJR 1047 was among a handful of proposed state questions to pass the House on Tuesday. Among them was HB 3146, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, which would bring to a vote of the people a statutory amendment exempting Oklahoma from daylight saving time.

The other measures would put added requirements on initiative petitions, increase to 55% the vote needed to approve state constitutional amendments and essentially eliminate provisional ballots for would-be voters without approved identification.

The most contentious moments during a long and sometimes contentious day surrounded HB 4327, by Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Bartlesville.

The measure is identical to one passed earlier this session by the Senate and very similar to the Texas law. It allows individuals claiming to have been harmed in any way by an abortion, whether to themselves or someone else, to sue anyone alleged to have been involved in the abortion.

It also requires the defendant to prove their innocence and forecloses any action against the plaintiff for frivolous lawsuits.

Democrats made the majority pay for the bill in time and some embarrassment by forcing the Republicans to vote down an amendment by Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, that would have outlawed abortion entirely.

"You don't actually want to end abortion," Virgin told them," because you know access to safe abortion is important and necessary. You eat around the edges, but you don't want to end it."

HB 4327 allows exceptions for rape, incest and to save the woman's life.

