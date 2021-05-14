Oklahoma House resolution on Israel draws flak

The Oklahoma House of Representatives' latest show of support for Israel encountered passionate opposition on Friday from the Legislature's only Muslim and from some Democrats who said the state should not be taking sides in that nation's latest armed conflict with Palestinians.

"What we're seeing is an ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people," said Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, who is Muslim. "I'm trying to understand why we are writing a value statement saying we want to aid in that."

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who introduced House Resolution 1037, seemed taken aback.

"I can't believe we're having this discussion about whether to support the state of Israel," McBride said after Turner and others continued to press him on the matter.

"All I know is that I'm a Christian," McBride said. Then, prompted by Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, he added a quotation from Exodus: "I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you."

"I'm a Christian, too," said Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. "Can you understand that if you had worded this more fairly … to promote peace and not create a greater divide by picking sides?"