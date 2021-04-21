Oklahoma House passes measure to help brick-and-mortar charter and low-revenue schools

The Oklahoma House of Representatives plowed through 87 bills on Wednesday, including several involving abortion, a couple about guns and one on school finances.
Senate Bill 229 repurposed legislation that now would create a $38.5 million equalization fund to distribute among school districts with low property tax bases.
That would include brick-and-mortar charter schools, which do not have access to the building funds provided by local ad valorem taxes.
This has led to complaints from charters and a lawsuit to which a bare majority of the Oklahoma State Election Board more or less capitulated a few weeks ago. In a 4-3 vote, and against the advice of the board's attorney and state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the board agreed to give charter schools, including virtual charter schools, a share of those funds.
SB 229, the Redbud School Funding Act, would reverse that decision but give brick-and-mortar charters and low-income traditional schools what supporters say is a more equitable distribution of state funds.
“The Redbud School Funding Act provides a much-needed funding resource for hundreds of Oklahoma districts and charter schools that have struggled to construct and maintain local school buildings due to little or no access to ad valorem dollars," Hofmeister said in a written statement.
"By creating a new, state-dedicated funding source, schools will be able to rely on these dollars for many years to come as they plan for facility improvements benefiting students."
Backed in the House by Reps. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, SB 229 would allocate a portion of medical marijuana revenue to the new Public Common School Building Equalization Fund.
Money from that fund would be distributed to districts on a per-pupil basis according to what is known as nonchargeable local ad valorem. This is local property tax revenue that does not count in determining regular state school aid.
The intent is to bring every district up to at least $330 per pupil in nonchargeable funding. Officials said 333 schools or districts would qualify for some assistance.
The bill passed the House 88-0 and goes to the Senate with the title and enacting clauses off, meaning it would have to return to the House before final passage.
With Thursday the deadline for Senate bills to be heard in the House, members slogged through nonstop from mid-morning until nearly 8 p.m., pausing only for a brief disturbance in the gallery caused by a small number of protesters.
All but one of the 87 bills considered were sent to the Senate, the exception a measure dealing with reporting medical debts to credit rating agencies and requiring estimates from medical care providers.
Among bills advanced were SB 646, which allows guns in restaurant bars with the permission of management; SB 939, which targets "nuisance lawsuits" against "critical infrastructure" projects; and SB 608, which would expand and restructure the state's film industry rebate program.
Two bills passed Wednesday — SBs 778 and 779 —place more conditions on medical, or nonsurgical, abortions, and SB 584 goes after the illegal market in fetal body parts, which the House sponsor said does not actually exist in Oklahoma but could.