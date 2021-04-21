Oklahoma House passes measure to help brick-and-mortar charter and low-revenue schools

"By creating a new, state-dedicated funding source, schools will be able to rely on these dollars for many years to come as they plan for facility improvements benefiting students."

Backed in the House by Reps. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, SB 229 would allocate a portion of medical marijuana revenue to the new Public Common School Building Equalization Fund.

Money from that fund would be distributed to districts on a per-pupil basis according to what is known as nonchargeable local ad valorem. This is local property tax revenue that does not count in determining regular state school aid.

The intent is to bring every district up to at least $330 per pupil in nonchargeable funding. Officials said 333 schools or districts would qualify for some assistance.

The bill passed the House 88-0 and goes to the Senate with the title and enacting clauses off, meaning it would have to return to the House before final passage.

With Thursday the deadline for Senate bills to be heard in the House, members slogged through nonstop from mid-morning until nearly 8 p.m., pausing only for a brief disturbance in the gallery caused by a small number of protesters.