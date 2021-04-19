Oklahoma House passes legislation to ban transgender women, girls from female sports

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed and sent to the Senate on Monday legislation that effectively bars transgender women from female sports in Oklahoma.

Senate Bill 2, a late addition to Monday's House agenda, passed 73-19 after 2½ hours of discussion and debate.

Bitterly opposed by LGBTQ organizations and House Democrats, the bill was pushed by House sponsor Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, and her colleagues as a measure to protect girls' and women's athletics as well as transgender women, who Hasenbeck said are further ostracized by competing as females.

The measure now returns to the Senate, which refused to hear the same language earlier this session.

The bill is opposed by a range of groups who fear not only its possible psychological impact on transgender students but the potential loss of businesses and NCAA events, including the Women's College World Series.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.