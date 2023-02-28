The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed and sent to the Senate on Tuesday legislation that would all but ban gender-affirming care in the state.

House Bill 2177, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, bans all gender reassignment therapies, including hormones, puberty-blockers and surgery for minors, but also bars state funds or private insurers for covering those procedures for anyone, including adults.

Adults could still receive the treatments but would have to pay for them out of their own pockets.

The bill passed 80-18 along strict party lines, with Republicans arguing they were protecting children and Democrats contending they were doing the opposite.

HB 2177 is similar to Senate Bill 613, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, which passed the Senate two weeks ago. SB 613 does not include a prohibition on private insurance and applies only to minors.

