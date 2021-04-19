Oklahoma House passes drug-diversion program, voter database bills

Potentially narrowing access to a scholarship program for disabled students, making it harder for schools to carry out public health measures, and making darn sure dead people don't vote in Oklahoma were among the legislation passed Monday by the state House of Representatives.
With a Thursday deadline for first votes on Senate bills, the House spent the biggest share of its day on a transgender athlete measure but also observed the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, passed a handful of resolutions and a baker's dozen bills, and laid over one measure.
Among the bills passed was one requested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Senate Bill 87, by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, would authorize counties to establish diversion programs for people in possession of controlled dangerous substances.
SB 87 would allow law officers to take those people to approved treatment centers for evaluation instead of to jail.
"The object is to keep misdemeanor drug offenses out of prison," said Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, the bill's House sponsor.
SB 87 now goes to the governor.
Also passing the House on Monday:
• SB 710, by Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, would authorize the State Election Board secretary to join a multistate voter registration database. The primary intent is to find names on Oklahoma's voter rolls of people who may be dead or moved out of state.
Democrats wondered why the Election Board has $350,000 to join the database consortium but can't afford to add days to the early voting period.
• SB 126, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would limit discrimination protection for Lindsay Nicole Henry scholarship applicants to race, color and national origin.
The voucher program was established for students with disabilities.
That actually mirrors current federal law, to which current state law is coupled, but Republican lawmakers have been rushing to eliminate those connections in case the Biden administration and/or Democrat-led Congress liberalizes the statutes.
Democrats noted that the change would still allow schools accepting the vouchers to discriminate for such things as religion, gender and, ironically, disability.
• SB 658, by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, would require schools to inform parents, in print using large typeface, about exemptions from childhood vaccination requirements, and it also would set conditions for mask or "medical equipment" mandates during public health emergencies.
The later provision would require districts to tell parents why it is implementing a mandate and under what conditions it would be lifted and to include a school board agenda item for every meeting during the mandate, during which time parents could present arguments for ending it.
Requests to remove the mandate would require three "representative studies" supporting the argument.
• SB 658, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, was laid over after Democrats drilled House sponsor Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, about whether it would leave citizens no legal recourse for being shot by a city employee.