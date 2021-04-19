Oklahoma House passes drug-diversion program, voter database bills

Potentially narrowing access to a scholarship program for disabled students, making it harder for schools to carry out public health measures, and making darn sure dead people don't vote in Oklahoma were among the legislation passed Monday by the state House of Representatives.

With a Thursday deadline for first votes on Senate bills, the House spent the biggest share of its day on a transgender athlete measure but also observed the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, passed a handful of resolutions and a baker's dozen bills, and laid over one measure.

Among the bills passed was one requested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Senate Bill 87, by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, would authorize counties to establish diversion programs for people in possession of controlled dangerous substances.

SB 87 would allow law officers to take those people to approved treatment centers for evaluation instead of to jail.

"The object is to keep misdemeanor drug offenses out of prison," said Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, the bill's House sponsor.

SB 87 now goes to the governor.

Also passing the House on Monday: