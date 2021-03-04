Oklahoma House passes data privacy bill

Walke and his co-author, Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, said individuals from whom that data is gleaned should have more say in how it is used and by whom.

"As of right now, you don't know what information Facebook has on you," Walke said. "You don't know what information your Roomba has on you. You don't know what information Amazon has on you. This gives you the right to do that."

West said he and Walke have been working on the bill for a year and a half.

"When we started, we didn't know where the data was going — and we still don't," West said.

"I understand the businesses don't want 50 different state laws, but the federal government is not doing anything. Maybe if a few more states do something like this it will cause some action on the federal level.

"It's pretty clear to me people don't think companies or foreign countries should have your data without your consent," West said.

Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, said the situation is "not as easy as it sounds" and predicted that the state will find it impossible to regulate data harvesting and that the public will pay higher prices for telecommunications services.