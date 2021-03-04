Oklahoma House passes controversial data privacy bill

"As of right now, you don't know what information Facebook has on you," Walke said. "You don't know what information your Roomba has on you. You don't know what information Amazon has on you. This gives you the right to do that."

West said he and Walke have been working on the bill for a year and a half.

"When we started we didn't know where the data was going — and we still don't," West said. "I understand the businesses don't want 50 different state laws, but the federal government is not doing anything. Maybe if a few more states do something like this it will cause some action on the federal level.

"It's pretty clear to me people don't think companies or foreign countries should have your data without your consent," he said.

Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, said the situation is "not as easy as it sounds" and predicted the state will find it impossible to regulate data harvesting and the public will pay higher prices for telecommunications services.

"I'm just telling you, legislation and regulation will never keep up with what we're doing in a technical environment, and particularly this industry," said Lepak, who worked in telecommunications for more than 35 years before retiring.