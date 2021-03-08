Oklahoma House passes bills restricting protests on Capitol grounds

Oklahoma's Republican-controlled House of Representatives took aim at civil unrest on Monday, passing largely along party lines three bills prompted all or in part by the upheaval of the past year.
House Bill 2030, by Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, may get the most attention because it would require almost every high school student in the state to pass an exam made up of questions from U.S. naturalized citizenship tests.
Perhaps more impactful, though, are HB 1822, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, and HB 2095, by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore.
HB 1822 would impose restrictions on the use of the Capitol grounds, officially known as State Capitol Park.
HB 1822 would make unlawful assembly subject to state racketeering laws.
O'Donnell and Lepak said their bills were borne of last year's riots in Portland, Seattle and elsewhere. They added the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, although both bills were requested in December.
McBride said his measure is "just common sense" and insisted that it was mostly about protecting the Capitol's $250 million refurbishment. Under questioning, though, he seemed to grudgingly acknowledge that it was connected at least in part to the weekslong protest of Jahaven Brandison, who camped on the Capitol steps last fall to protest police brutality.
Democrats seemed more concerned about uneven application of McBride's and Lepak's proposed laws than about their specific wording.
O'Donnell's measure, they argued, is a simplistic and ineffective response to a complex situation.
"What I'm trying to do is ensure that high school graduates have the same baseline information that we require of people coming from another country … to become citizens," said O'Donnell.
A regular citizenship test consists of 20 questions drawn from a list of 128 and administered orally, with 60% being a passing grade.
O'Donnell's bill would require a 100-question test, with 60% still a passing a grade.
Democrats agreed that students should know the information covered by the tests but said it is already part of the state's eighth grade social studies curriculum. They argued that another required test would be pointless.
O'Donnell said Americans have a poor understanding of their government and that a better understanding would prevent the kind of unrest experienced over the past year by teaching people to seek change "through the system."
Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said riots are born of frustration, not ignorance. She quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who promoted nonviolent protest but said "rioting is the voice of the unheard."
Lepak's bill would make those charged with unlawful assembly — essentially conspiracy to incite riot — subject to the state's racketeering laws. Those laws carry with them a maximum prison term of 10 years (compared to five years and/or a $5,000 fine) plus the payment of up to treble damages and forfeiture of assets.
Lepak said his bill is not intended to squelch honest dissent, but to take more muscular action against organized violence.
Under questioning, Lepak said organizers of protests that turn into riots could not be prosecuted under his proposal unless it can be proved that the conspirators planned to provoke violence.
Several Democrats, though, were skeptical that prosecutors and law enforcement would apply the law evenly and judiciously.
"When it comes to an unfair application of the law, it's different for Black folks and white folks, according to data," said Goodwin.
McBride acknowledge his bill may include several provisions already covered by existing law, but he said it is necessary to create specific rules for use of the Capitol grounds. These would include requiring permits to set up tents and prohibitions against camping, blocking sidewalks and roadways, and the use of music or audio devices in such a way as to "disturb others."
McBride said his bill would not necessarily have applied to the teachers protests of three years ago unless it resulted in damage to the building or grounds.
All three measures, plus almost four dozen more passed Monday, now move to the Senate. House rules require House bills to receive floor approval by Thursday to remain active this session.