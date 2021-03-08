Oklahoma House passes bills restricting protests on Capitol grounds

Lepak's bill would make those charged with unlawful assembly — essentially conspiracy to incite riot — subject to the state's racketeering laws. Those laws carry with them a maximum prison term of 10 years (compared to five years and/or a $5,000 fine) plus the payment of up to treble damages and forfeiture of assets.

Lepak said his bill is not intended to squelch honest dissent, but to take more muscular action against organized violence.

Under questioning, Lepak said organizers of protests that turn into riots could not be prosecuted under his proposal unless it can be proved that the conspirators planned to provoke violence.

Several Democrats, though, were skeptical that prosecutors and law enforcement would apply the law evenly and judiciously.

"When it comes to an unfair application of the law, it's different for Black folks and white folks, according to data," said Goodwin.

McBride acknowledge his bill may include several provisions already covered by existing law, but he said it is necessary to create specific rules for use of the Capitol grounds. These would include requiring permits to set up tents and prohibitions against camping, blocking sidewalks and roadways, and the use of music or audio devices in such a way as to "disturb others."