Oklahoma House passes $500 million income tax reduction

A $500 million tax cut backed by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, sailed through the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday with even most Democrats backing part of it.

House Bills 2041 and 2083, both by McCall, would phase in a set of tax credits and deductions that would effectively eliminate the state's corporate income tax by 2026 and result in an average tax benefit of $81 a year to those filing individual returns.

The corporate income tax proposal, HB 2083, will eliminate about $350 million in revenue in FY '26, when fully implemented.

The individual tax package, HB 2041, will cost about $180 million when in full effect in FY '23.

McCall said the tax cuts are in the form of refunds and rebates, rather than rate reductions, so that repealing them will require only a simple majority in the Legislature instead of the three-fourths for "revenue bills" mandated by the state constitution.