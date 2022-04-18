Oklahoma House of Representatives sends prescription bill to governor

Legislation with the potential to impact the cost of prescription drugs for most Oklahomans passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday despite concerns about its effect on self-insured employers.

Senate Bill 1860, by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, was sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on a 72-21 vote. If signed by Stitt, House sponsor Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan said, the bill will require greater pricing transparency by the third-party pharmacy benefit managers that administer most group prescription plans.

SB 1860 also prohibits PBMs, as they are known, from offering incentives to direct policyholders toward specific pharmacies or mail-order services, except in the case of some specialty drugs.

The provision is intended prevent PBMs owned or affiliated with chain pharmacies from favoring them over independents.

Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, said a large employer in her district is worried SB 1860 will complicate administration of its self-insured medical plan for employees.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said she had "about 200 emails" from constituents worried about their prescription costs going up because of the bill.

McEntire said he believes those fears are unfounded.

"The idea of making some transparent and creating more competition leading to higher costs, those two things are antithetical to one another," said McEntire. "When we bring transparency into this industry, everyone will pay less. The four states that have enacted laws very similar to this all have drug costs that are lower than the national averages and lower than they were before they enacted the law."

PBMs argue such legislation undermines their ability to negotiate lower costs to consumers by diluting provider networks.

Also during Monday's brief session, the House passed and sent back to the Senate a measure incorporating the Holocaust into middle- and high-school curriculum.

Surprisingly to some, SB 1671 was opposed by seven members.

It was not clear why the seven, all conservative Republicans, opposed the measure, but they also voted against a similar House bill. In some other states, Holocaust education has come to be viewed by some as a proxy for more sensitive discussions about race and violence.

