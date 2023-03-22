The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed another nine-figure tax cut on Wednesday, this one pegged at $465 million when fully implemented, bringing its three-day total to over $1 billion.

House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, more or less acknowledged not all of the proposed tax cuts — and maybe none of them — will be enacted.

“It’s been said the House has too many (tax) plans,” Echols said in arguing for House Bill 1954, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “No, no, no. What the House has are options.”

HB 1954 would reduce all state personal income tax rates by 0.5 percentage points beginning Jan. 1. That would drop the state’s top rate from 4.75% to 4.25%.

McCall’s bill follows on an income tax proposal by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, passed on Monday with an initial impact of $155 million but the potential to grow much larger over time, and a McCall bill passed Tuesday that would eliminate the state sales tax on groceries that is calculated to reduce revenue by $370 million.

Neither of McCall’s bills have a Senate sponsor, which likely indicates a lack of enthusiasm for them across the Capitol’s fourth floor rotunda. Echols said the intention is to signal House Republicans’ commitment to a “robust conversation that ends with the citizens of Oklahoma keeping more of their money.”

Democrats warned that tax cuts could quickly turn the state’s $4 billion in reserves into the sort of gaping deficits seen less than a decade ago, and that some sort of rebate plan is a better long-term tax strategy.

They also suggested the state is still a long way from meeting a lot of its needs and obligations.

“If we were going to spend any of it, I’d recommend spending it on any of the areas where we are far from top 10,” said Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City. “Sometimes, we should try throwing money at a problem. We throw guns at problems. We throw bans at problems. We throw dictates and mandates. Let’s try throwing money at it.”

Also Wednesday:

In a clear rebuke to Gov. Kevin Stitt, the House voted without dissent to strip the chief executive of six of the nine appointments to Veterans Commission and redistribute them to the House and Senate leadership.

HB 1080, by Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, is a response to dissatisfaction with Stitt’s appointments to the commission and its handling of former Executive Director Joel Kintsel.

Veterans groups say Stitt has flouted statutory requirements for appointments to the commission and some have questioned the qualifications of his Secretary of Veterans Affairs, John Nash.

Meanwhile, a new Veterans’ Home in Sallisaw is $27 million over budget, allegedly because of design mistakes.

The House paused from gun bills and worrying about transgender people long enough to recommend a course for public school students on nonviolence in the civil rights movement.

HB 1397, by Lepak, instructs the state Department of Education to develop a curriculum for an elective course “studying the events of the civil rights movement from 1954 to 1968, the natural law and natural rights principles that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., drew from that informed his leadership of the civil rights movement, and the tactics and strategies of nonviolent resistance that he championed.”

The curriculum must also include a unit on “other acts of discriminatory injustice, such as genocide, committed elsewhere around the globe.”

Lepak said this would be to give students a broader perspective on these issues, but some opponents of the bill said it sounded more like an attempt to justify inequities in the United States.

Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said he believed Lepak’s intentions are good and such a course might have merit “if done properly.”

But, he said, he didn’t trust “race-baiting” state Superintendent Ryan Walters “whose dog-whistle politics are ripping apart the state department of education” to do that.

“This course … is going to equip young students to combat hate in ways that Dr. King did,” said Nichols. “That means they’re going to take to the streets. Those streets have been made less safe by the fact that we’ve given drivers immunity if they run over those protesters.

“The irony,” Nichols said, “is that this body is going to say, ‘Young people, learn more about this great figure in history who did all these great things — but if you try to do those same great things, we won’t side with you out in the streets. We won’t be sensitive to the reasons you might be protesting. We’re more likely to protect the folks who don’t want you out there in the first place.’”

Lepak said he believes the emphasis should be more on commonalities than differences, and quoted from the bill itself, which says the course should be a “reaffirmation of the commitment of the people of this state to reject bigotry, to champion equal protection under the law as a foundational principle of our Republic, and to act in opposition to injustice wherever it may occur.”