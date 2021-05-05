Oklahoma House of Representatives game for play-based student learning model

The members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives don't always play well with each other, but most of them seem to think young children could learn from doing so.
House Bill 1569, by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, assures teachers can employ what are known as play-based learning techniques from pre-kindergarten through third grade.
The bill passed 81-13 on Wednesday with broad support but some opposition from members who thought it sounded too much like liberal mollycoddling.
"Whatever our problems may be, it's probably not a lack of play," said Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw. "I'm going to say we would profit more by focusing on the old-fashioned virtues of discipline, work ethic, respect for authority, deferred gratification, work before play."
Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene disagreed. As the father of now-grown quadruplets, he said he had a "front-row seat" to "the value of interaction among children, their ability to interact and learn from each other, both supervised and unsupervised, is something you cannot appreciate unless you've witnessed it as I have."
Play-based learning, Dobrinski said, is not playtime or recess. It is structured, research-based techniques intended to develop creativity and curiosity, and foster a love of learning.
Rosecrants, a former teacher, said HB 1569 does not require play-based learning but does guarantee teachers can use it if they want.
"Play is learning," he said. "It's not curriculum. It's not indoctrination. This has nothing to do with Bill Gates. Parents, teachers and educators got together and said this is what need for our schools."
HB 1569 now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Also Wednesday, the House passed and sent to the governor HB 2687, by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin. Called the No Patient Left Alone Act, it requires that hospital patients be allowed a companion regardless of public health emergencies.
The bill was prompted by the deaths in isolation of COVID-19 patients over the past 14 months.