Oklahoma House of Representatives game for play-based student learning model

The members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives don't always play well with each other, but most of them seem to think young children could learn from doing so.

House Bill 1569, by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, assures teachers can employ what are known as play-based learning techniques from pre-kindergarten through third grade.

The bill passed 81-13 on Wednesday with broad support but some opposition from members who thought it sounded too much like liberal mollycoddling.

"Whatever our problems may be, it's probably not a lack of play," said Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw. "I'm going to say we would profit more by focusing on the old-fashioned virtues of discipline, work ethic, respect for authority, deferred gratification, work before play."

Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene disagreed. As the father of now-grown quadruplets, he said he had a "front-row seat" to "the value of interaction among children, their ability to interact and learn from each other, both supervised and unsupervised, is something you cannot appreciate unless you've witnessed it as I have."