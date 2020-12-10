Oklahoma House of Representatives begins public meetings on legislative redistricting

Official U.S. Census figures won’t arrive until spring, but a handful of Tulsans were given an early look at legislative redistricting Thursday night during a public meeting at Tulsa Technology Center’s Riverside Campus.

Focusing on the House of Representatives, the session explained the decennial redistricting process and how residents can observe and participate in person and online.

Redistricting is based on the U.S. Census taken every 10 years and is done to ensure somewhat equal representation of people within a state. The Legislature expects to approve new district boundaries for the state House and Senate and for Congressional districts during the session that begins Feb. 1.

Final census results won’t be available until April 1, but preliminary work is underway using 2019 estimates.

Thursday’s session was hosted by state Reps. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, and Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, and led by former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon.

Shannon said preliminary estimates are that the target population for each of Oklahoma’s 101 House districts will grow by a little over 2,000 people, to slightly more than 39,000.

Each of the 48 Senate districts will grow by about 4,300, to about 82,500.