Oklahoma House of Representatives begins public meetings on legislative redistricting

Official U.S. Census figures won’t arrive until spring, but a handful of Tulsans were given an early look at legislative redistricting Thursday night during a public meeting at Tulsa Technology Center’s Riverside Campus.
Focusing on the House of Representatives, the session explained the decennial redistricting process and how residents can observe and participate in person and online.
Redistricting is based on the U.S. Census taken every 10 years and is done to ensure somewhat equal representation of people within a state. The Legislature expects to approve new district boundaries for the state House and Senate and for Congressional districts during the session that begins Feb. 1.
Final census results won’t be available until April 1, but preliminary work is underway using 2019 estimates.
Thursday’s session was hosted by state Reps. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, and Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, and led by former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon.
Shannon said preliminary estimates are that the target population for each of Oklahoma’s 101 House districts will grow by a little over 2,000 people, to slightly more than 39,000.
Each of the 48 Senate districts will grow by about 4,300, to about 82,500.
Quyen Do, a House policy analyst and redistricting coordinator, said it appears that Oklahoma will retain its five congressional seats. If so, each will have about 41,000 more residents in it.
Shannon and Do said individuals will be able to submit comments and even maps through the House website, okhouse.gov.
A total of 18 public meetings on redistricting are scheduled throughout the state, and Do said she and her Senate counterpart, Keith Beall, will have interactive meetings on the House and Senate websites at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and Jan. 25.
The only other Tulsa-area meeting will be at Tulsa Technology Center’s Owasso campus at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
Oklahoma’s total population has grown about 5.5% since 2010, according to the figures presented Thursday night, but that growth is concentrated in only a few areas.
Even within the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas, several House and even a few Senate districts have not kept up or have lost population since 2010.
That means those districts will have to grow geographically while others shrink.
In the Tulsa area, House Districts 71, 72 and 73 have all lost population since 2010, according to the preliminary figures. All are held by Democrats.
High growth districts include 68, 69, 74 and 75, all of which are held by Republicans.
Senate District 11 has lost population, and SDs 35 and 39, in the heart of Tulsa, have not kept pace.
Statewide, most House and Senate districts outside of the two largest metros probably will have to be stretched. This is particularly true in southwestern and southeastern Oklahoma, with the exception of the Durant area.
Thursday’s meeting was attended by about 30 people, a large share of whom were legislators.
