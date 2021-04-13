Oklahoma House narrowly agrees to look at consolidating state law enforcement agencies

Legislation that many interpret as a first step toward consolidating three state law enforcement agencies went to the governor on Tuesday after the narrowest of votes in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Senate Bill 371, by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, passed 51-39 with all 51 yay votes needed for passage under House rules. Eleven members did not vote or were absent.
The bill creates an eight-member commission to study and issue a report by Dec. 1 on the feasibility of combining the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.
The idea is not new, and in fact the OSBI was part of DPS from 1939 to 1957. It's been under the control of a seven-member commission since 1976. The commissioners are appointed by the governor with the consent of the state Senate.
The narcotics bureau has existed in various forms since 1953, and was part of the OSBI in the late '60s and early '70s. It is currently overseen by a seven-member commission appointed by the governor with Senate approval.
The Department of Public Safety, which includes the Highway Patrol, is under the control of the governor, who appoints a commissioner and a Cabinet secretary.
In presenting the measure, Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, said the commission will not necessarily recommend consolidation, but it is worth investigating whether doing so would create efficiencies.
Three of the eight commission members — the public safety secretary, the DPS director and an at-large spot — would be appointees of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Two others — the directors of the OSBI and the narcotics bureau — report to commissions controlled by the Governor's Office, although some commissioners are holdovers not appointed by Stitt.
The other three commission members would come from the state Attorney General's Office, the Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Opposition to SB 371 was bipartisan, but as is often the case, dissenting Republicans let the Democrats do the talking.
Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said his research indicated previous attempts to combine the agencies failed because of disagreements over priorities and budgets, and potential conflicts of interest.
In 1973, for instance, the OSBI was taken away from Gov. David Hall's direct purview after it was called upon to investigate Hall himself.
Others warned of another administration-controlled "superagency" like the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, which has been a source of constant legislative complaints since then-Gov. Mary Fallin created it out of the Office of State Finance.
"I understand where you're going with your questions, I really do," O'Donnell told Fugate. "But I think this is a conversation worth having and bring in all the players and all the stakeholders and see if this is even a feasible plan."
O'Donnell was less persuaded by the contention of Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, that the commission should include policing reform advocates, particularly in light of of continued killings and other incidents involving minorities and law enforcement.
O'Donnell said the commission would be strictly to determine whether merging the agencies would be appropriate, but Goodwin pointed out the bill also instructs it to investigate ways to root out corruption and improve accountability.
"Perhaps if we had a broader commission, we might get to the heart of the problem of why there is corruption and no accountability," Goodwin said.
Also Tuesday, the House sent to the governor legislation allowing medical practitioners, law enforcement, tribes and registered social service entities to administer syringe and needle exchanges for drug addicts.
Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, is House sponsor for SB 511, by Sen. John Montgomery, R-Lawton, and has been working on the legislation for several years. She said it will prevent deaths and hospitalizations for drug users and protect law officers and others frequently exposed to them.
“Research indicates that individuals participating in this program are five times more likely to go into drug treatment, and it will reduce the number of law enforcement or other responders who will become ill from a dirty needle stick," Bush said.