Oklahoma House narrowly agrees to look at consolidating state law enforcement agencies

"I understand where you're going with your questions, I really do," O'Donnell told Fugate. "But I think this is a conversation worth having and bring in all the players and all the stakeholders and see if this is even a feasible plan."

O'Donnell was less persuaded by the contention of Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, that the commission should include policing reform advocates, particularly in light of of continued killings and other incidents involving minorities and law enforcement.

O'Donnell said the commission would be strictly to determine whether merging the agencies would be appropriate, but Goodwin pointed out the bill also instructs it to investigate ways to root out corruption and improve accountability.

"Perhaps if we had a broader commission, we might get to the heart of the problem of why there is corruption and no accountability," Goodwin said.

Also Tuesday, the House sent to the governor legislation allowing medical practitioners, law enforcement, tribes and registered social service entities to administer syringe and needle exchanges for drug addicts.