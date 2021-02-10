Oklahoma House moves to restrict government actions during emergency

An array of bills to limit the governor — and government in general — during emergencies advanced in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Republican-led committees approved measures that would ban eviction moratoriums and limits on large gatherings and most businesses, require legislative approval to extend emergency declarations beyond 30 days and reduce the authority of the state emergency management director.

The actions come one day after a House committee advanced legislation to limit the governor’s power to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds without legislative approval, and Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said he wants the Legislature to have more say in those decisions.

On Wednesday, Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she agrees with McCall — at least on that point.

Democrats did not agree, however, with several of the steps taken Wednesday, but their voices were too few to make a difference as the overwhelming Republican majority remained united.

Among the measures stamped for floor consideration: