Oklahoma House moves to raise barriers for initiative petitions

The Republican-controlled Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday advanced a slew of bills and proposed ballot measures that, taken as a whole, would tighten lawmakers' grip on state government.

If ultimately adopted, the measures could make registering and voting somewhat more difficult and complicated and would definitely make amending Oklahoma's constitution and getting initiative petitions on the ballot and voted into law a bigger chore.

Similar legislation has also been introduced in the Senate.

Most of the more drastic measures are proposed as constitutional amendments that would require a vote of the people. Ironically, a simple majority on some of the proposals would raise the threshold for passage of future constitutional questions.

The bills and joint resolutions passed in two batches through the House Elections and Ethics and Rules committees largely along party lines.

The Rules Committee handled the proposed constitutional amendments. Those include measures that would require that constitutional amendments referred to the people by either the Legislature or initiative petition receive 55% of the vote for passage; requiring 60% for passage for anything that "encumbers" the state — a slap at the expanded Medicaid measure that narrowly passed last year — and one that would require initiative petitions to be signed by 8% of the voters in each county for statutory measures and 15% for constitutional amendments.

When it was pointed out this method would give a lot more weight to voters in small counties, Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, said he was trying to protect rural voters who are often unfamiliar with petitions' subject matter.

One of the more difficult, expensive and complicated proposals was stripped out of House Bill 3677, by Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, by the House Elections and Ethics Committee. Roberts' language would have required all of the state's 2.2 million voters to reregister for state (but not federal) elections.

Roberts said more than 100,000 people could be voting in Oklahoma illegally, although he acknowledged that he did not know of any who had and that it's possible none did.

The committee did keep alive a slimmed-down version of the bill so Roberts could pursue his goal of identifying those 100,000 people and confirming their identity. State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said most of the 100,000 referred to by Roberts had registered before a driver's license or Social Security number was required to register.

Federal law, however, prevents a state from refusing to register someone who does not have the required identification or refuses to produce it. Instead, they sign an affidavit affirming their identity, risking a felony conviction if they give a false statement.

Last month the Oklahoma League of Women Voters released a study that found only 59 cases of potential voter fraud were referred to Oklahoma district attorneys after the 2020 election; only one was convicted, and that was for mailing in her dead father's absentee ballot.

The Election Committee's other bills are not expected to have much, if any impact, and in some cases seem to overlap existing law. One would require district attorneys to investigate addresses at which more than 10 voters are registered; it exempts group living quarters such as senior citizen centers. Another would make doubly sure federal felons don't get on voter roles until they're eligible.

