Oklahoma House minority leader rips Gov. Stitt over COVID-19 response; calls for bipartisan task force

OKLAHOMA CITY — House Minority Leader Emily Virgin on Thursday ripped Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She called for the creation of a bipartisan task force that includes Tulsa and Oklahoma City public health experts, members of rural communities and lawmakers from the House and Senate Republican and Democratic caucuses, Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Stitt created a task force in March, but Virgin said it is not communicating with the public, is providing misleading information and is led by him, Virgin said.

“The worst thing you can do as a public official is to lose the confidence and trust of your constituents,” said Virgin, D-Norman. “Unfortunately, by hiding information from citizens and mischaracterizing recommendations from the White House, the governor has shown an unwillingness to be forthright and transparent about this pandemic, and that has resulted in the public feeling misled about our state’s situation and what actions they should be taking to mitigate risks.”

Virgin said Stitt’s administration has hidden White House COVID-19 Task Force information from communities and refused to follow its recommendations, such as implementing a statewide mask mandate.