Oklahoma House minority leader rips Gov. Stitt over COVID-19 response; calls for bipartisan task force

OKLAHOMA CITY — House Minority Leader Emily Virgin on Thursday ripped Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She called for the creation of a bipartisan task force that includes Tulsa and Oklahoma City public health experts, members of rural communities and lawmakers from the House and Senate Republican and Democratic caucuses, Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
Stitt created a task force in March, but Virgin said it is not communicating with the public, is providing misleading information and is led by him, Virgin said.
“The worst thing you can do as a public official is to lose the confidence and trust of your constituents,” said Virgin, D-Norman. “Unfortunately, by hiding information from citizens and mischaracterizing recommendations from the White House, the governor has shown an unwillingness to be forthright and transparent about this pandemic, and that has resulted in the public feeling misled about our state’s situation and what actions they should be taking to mitigate risks.”
Virgin said Stitt’s administration has hidden White House COVID-19 Task Force information from communities and refused to follow its recommendations, such as implementing a statewide mask mandate.
“While local control and freedom are great soundbites to cover for inaction, most Oklahoma communities don’t have the public health infrastructure available to advise community leaders on how to best respond to a pandemic of this nature,” she said. “The state of Oklahoma does, which is why we need a state mask order.”
The color-coded COVID-19 alert system developed by the state is less effective than the one used by the CDC, she said.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have seen, unfortunately, a pattern of deception and misleading the public,” she said.
Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman, said Virgin was attempting to politicize the pandemic by calling for a new task force in a news conference before talking to the Governor’s Office.
“The Governor’s Solution Task Force, which consists of medical doctors, state and local public health officials and other dedicated public servants, has been meeting constantly since March,” he said.
“The misguided comments today are disrespectful to the dozens of state and local employees who have been working tirelessly for months to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans and coordinate the state’s comprehensive response to this virus.”
Hannema said he did not know what Virgin was referring to when she accused Stitt of providing misleading information. The governor has “absolutely” been transparent and honest with the public about COVID-19, he said.
“We have more data available than almost any other state,” he said.
Stitt has never opposed a local mask mandate if local officials deem it appropriate, Hannema said.
“Nobody has, like, mailed this thing in, planted the flag and headed to the lake,” Hannema said. “We have got dozens of people working on this.”
Featured video
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @bhoberock