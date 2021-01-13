Oklahoma House members vote against efforts to impeach President Trump

"This doesn't help us," 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said in a video. "This doesn't help us move forward.

"Right now we're looking for people to point fingers at," he said. "It's the Republicans to blame. It's President Trump to blame. It's the Democrats to blame. ... It's whoever you want to blame for what happened."

"I believe the process demonstrated today in the U.S. House of Representatives will have disastrous constitutional effects and (impede) Congress’ power to impeach future office holders," said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas. "The rush to impeach the President today egregiously forgoes any committee process and is void of any due process."

Several members, including Lucas and Mullin, said ultimate blame for the attack on the Capitol is with those who carried it out.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said "the shameful perpetrators of the Capitol siege" should be brought to justice, and acknowledged that "the president must also realize that his words carry meaning and accept responsibility for them. I hope that is a lesson every elected official remembers.”