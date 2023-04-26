Much-amended legislation to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors was kept alive in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.

In its current form, Senate Bill 613, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would prohibit providing "gender transition procedures" to minors under penalty of a felony.

"Gender transition procedures" are defined as medical or surgical services intended to "affirm the minor's perception of his or her gender or biological sex, if that perception is inconsistent with the minor's biological sex," surgical procedures that "alter or remove physical or anatomical characteristics or features that are typical for the individual’s biological sex," or administration of "puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or other drugs to suppress or delay normal puberty or to promote the development of feminizing or masculinizing features consistent with the opposite biological sex."

Surgical procedures such as those described reportedly are rare among minors and presently are not performed at all in Oklahoma.

Specifically excluded from the banned services are counseling, treatment for "precocious puberty or delayed puberty," and "services provided to individuals born with ambiguous genitalia, incomplete genitalia, or both male and female anatomy, or biochemically verifiable disorder of sex development."

Democrats argued vehemently against the bill, saying it would contribute to teen suicide and drive people from the state. Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said she knew at least some of her Republican colleagues did not agree with the bill but would vote for it because of "national rhetoric."

House sponsor Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, said that as a teacher she had helped a child in crisis over the child's gender identity and that the experience convinced her that underlying "sexual trauma" was the cause.

She said she also believes that hormone treatments and puberty blockers can have detrimental long-term effects and should not be administered to children.

Because of House amendments, SB 613 must return to the Senate before final passage.

