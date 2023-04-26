State legislatures are off and running in 2023, and across dozens of states, a big issue for legislators is health care for transgender people, particularly the subset known as gender-affirming care.In 2023 alone, legislators have introduced more than 100 bills across 31 states that would restrict gender-affirming care, according to civil rights advocates at the ACLU. The bills usually address health care for people under 18 years old.It's part of a broader push to restrict aspects of transgender life, alongside recent laws governing the presence of trans people in everything from bathrooms to sports.Transgender people say these laws are an attack on their human rights and access to basic health care."I could stand here and tell you about the times I attempted to end my life because I didn't have access to gender-affirming care, but I know, I know you don't care. I see you sneering at us," said Lindsey Spero, a transgender Florida resident."I take issue with describing some of the care, particularly surgery, as mutilation," said State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, (D) Montana. "As someone who has undergone gender-affirming surgery, I know the light it brought to my life."Legislative sponsors of these bills tend to be Republican. They say providing this care is a threat to the well-being of children."As adults, we understand that a child's brain is not fully formed and cannot comprehend the ramifications of making irreversible medical decisions," said State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, (R) Nebraska."It's my hope and the hope of this bill that by the age of 18, they will not want to pursue further physical or chemical treatments or pursue those treatments," said State Sen. Julie Daniels, (R) Oklahoma.SEE MORE: Lawmakers work to protect families traveling for gender-affirming careSo, what exactly is gender-affirming care?It's a set of guidelines for doctors that tell them to support and affirm a patient's gender identity when it doesn't match how they were assigned at birth. It includes everything from using proper pronouns with patients, to counseling and therapy, and medical options like puberty blockers, hormones and sometimes surgery.Radiologist and breast imaging doctor Evelyn Carroll, a trans woman herself, says gender-affirming care by its nature has to be pretty broad."Gender affirmation is gonna look different for everyone," she said. "I like to say that if you know one transgender person, you know one transgender person. And for some people, that may include hormones and surgeries, but for others, often there is no medical component of their gender and their gender affirmation."Doctors providing this care see it as a standard of care for a vulnerable group. Studies show this care can be life-saving, directly linking gender-affirming care to lower rates of depression and suicidality.That really matters for the transgender community. A study published last year in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence found that 82% of transgender people surveyed reported suicidality, and 40% had attempted suicide.While bills banning medical aspects of gender-affirming care say they aim to protect kids, leading medical associations say they have already built a framework to do just that. Plus, almost every relevant large medical association is on board with the basic concept of providing nonjudgmental care that affirms a patient's gender identity. Scripps News reached out to the American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Endocrine Society, World Professional Association for Transgender Health and the American Academy of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. All of them support gender-affirming care and have set up standards for how to provide that care responsibly. Though specific guidance around issues like age minimums for certain treatments can vary, they're on the same page about the broader framework.SEE MORE: Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on transgender youth careWhile not everybody chooses to medically transition, most bills have sought to prevent people under 18 from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy, as well as surgeries.American Academy of Pediatrics guidance asks doctors, parents and young patients to work together to figure out which treatments are right for them. Dr. Jason Rafferty led the development of their guidance, and he explained to Scripps News some of the most common medical treatments.Firstly, there are puberty blockers. If a young person is considering a transition or just isn't sure of their gender identity, a doctor can prescribe these to give a child more time to figure things out. Best practices dictate that these aren't prescribed until a child is at puberty age."Puberty blockers can be very valuable at that stage because, especially for a young person