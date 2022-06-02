Oklahoma House Democrats call for stricter gun laws

OKLAHOMA CITY — House Democrats on Thursday called for massive changes to the state’s gun laws.

The Democrats held a Capitol press conference that they said was set prior to the Wednesday shootings on the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, which ended with five dead, including the gunman.

The changes they requested likely won’t get much traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature, given the broad support for lifting restrictions on guns.

Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said Democrats are asking that the Legislature's special session call be amended to include the topic of gun control.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special session for June 13 to eliminate the sales tax on groceries and reduce the income tax. Meanwhile, lawmakers have called themselves into special session to expediate the spending of $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

From a state policy standpoint, Oklahoma is not doing enough to prevent mass shootings, Nichols said.

He said Democrats are proposing the Stand Against Violence and Extremism Act, dubbed "SAVE.”

He said Democrats want to enact a red flag law, repeal the permitless-carry law, repeal the concealed-carry law in zoos and public parks, implement a waiting period and raise the age requirement for the purchase of firearms to 21 years.

Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, chairman of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, led a failed effort to repeal the permitless-carry law three years ago.

“I truly believe that the state of Oklahoma believes in this and our plan,” Lowe said.

Background checks will prevent dangerous individuals from possessing firearms, he said.

Proper training is needed for those who purchase AR-15s, Lowe said.

Red flag laws are needed that would identify individuals who have mental illnesses, Lowe said.

“It is unfortunate that this male-dominated Legislature is mostly concerned with children’s bathrooms and regulating a woman’s right to health care as opposed to making sure our kids are safe, making sure individuals who are dangerous do not have access to firearms,” Lowe said.

Lawmakers last session passed a bill that would require students to use the restroom of their biological sex. Lawmakers also passed bills banning abortion.

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said that all too often bills to lessen gun control whiz across the chamber and are signed into law.

“I think we all understand it is not a matter of if it is going to happen; it is a matter of when,” Goodwin said.

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews held a separate press conference to ask residents to vote out politicians who do not support stronger restrictions on guns.

“Thoughts and prayers don’t change anything,” Andrews said.

She noted that in one week, Oklahoma has seen two mass shootings, referring to Tulsa and Taft.

Andrews was joined by Oklahoma County Democratic Party Chairwoman Robbie White and Sherie Dickerson, executive director of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma.

Dickerson said she was disgusted by the lack of response by those in power who could bring real change.

If lawmakers will not commit to limit access, they need to be voted out, White said.​

