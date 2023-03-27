The Oklahoma House of Representatives issued its second censure of the session on Monday, this time with Republican leadership coming down on one of its own members, Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow.

Davis was arrested on a public intoxication charge in Oklahoma City's Bricktown area in the wee hours of Thursday morning. On police body camera video, Davis can be seen and heard arguing that he can't be detained because he's a legislator.

Davis previously had entered a no-contest plea to a driving while impaired charge and received a deferred sentence.

The only person to come to Davis' defense on Monday afternoon following the censure motion by Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, was the other member cited this year, Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City.

Censure, Turner said, "will not push the representative to get the help he needs."

Turner was censured March 7 after law officers complained that Turner had not been sufficiently cooperative in the investigation of an incident in which water was thrown on Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah.

Turner has not been charged with anything and denies wrongdoing.

Leadership took some criticism for Turner's censure, particularly in light of the fact that two Republican members — Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, and Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond — are facing felony charges and were not censured.

On Monday, Moore and Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said pointedly that Davis' censure squares things.

"In my prior motion, I stated that the consequence proposed would be the very consequence, regardless of the name of the member, and this settles any argument for debate to the contrary," said Moore, who also brought the censure motion against Turner.

Echols said legislators must not abuse their positions.

O'Donnell is charged with using his position to keep a Catoosa tag agency within his wife's family, and Martinez, according to a police report, tried to get police to call Gov. Kevin Stitt when Martinez was being arrested for alleged DUI.

The charges against O'Donnell and Martinez are pending, however, and could be dropped or adjudicated in their favor.

Davis was stripped of his committee assignments pending a formal apology, which was the same punishment given Turner.

Turner, maintaining innocence, has not apologized.