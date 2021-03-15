Oklahoma House asks NRA to relocate to state

The Oklahoma House of Representatives met just long enough Monday to invite the National Rifle Association — described in a resolution adopted Monday as "the oldest civil rights organization in the nation" — to move to Oklahoma.

The nonbinding resolution passed by unanimous consent, meaning there was no recorded vote.

The financially troubled NRA does have Oklahoma connections, although not necessarily positive ones. The organization is locked in a protracted legal battle with its long-time marketing firm, Oklahoma City-based Ackerman McQueen.

Last year, after the state of New York sued the NRA for alleged fraud, the organization declared bankruptcy and announced it was moving its corporate headquarters from that state to Texas.

Instead, said state Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, the NRA should consider Oklahoma.

“Our citizens and our state Legislature have an obvious love and appreciation for our Second Amendment right to bear arms,” Bashore said in a news release. “With the association’s announcement, we want to extend a welcome and open invitation to relocate to our firearm-friendly state.”