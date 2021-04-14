Oklahoma House approves Sgt. Craig Johnson Act redefining accessory to murder

Legislation named for slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and prompted by the prosecution of his murder case passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday despite some concern that it might be used to overcharge future defendants.
Senate Bill 6, which actually originated in its current form in a House committee last week, would change the conditions under which someone could be charged with accessory to commit murder.
The legislation stems from Tulsa County prosecutors' decision to charge Matthew Hall with accessory to a felony instead of accessory to murder, and it was requested by those prosecutors, said House sponsor Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow.
Hall was convicted on two counts of the lesser charge last month and sentenced to a total of 24 years in prison.
Hall was present last June when David Ware fatally shot Johnson and seriously wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Hall then drove Ware away from the scene and helped him dispose of the gun.
Because Johnson did not die until several hours later, however, prosecutors decided Hall could not be charged with accessory to murder under current statute and case law.
Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, objected to the new language because it would allow the more serious charge if the defendant "knew or reasonably should have known that the conduct committed upon the victim could foreseeably result in the death of the victim."
"It's almost like you'd have to have a crystal ball to know that person was going to be murdered," Goodwin said.
Goodwin then flustered Ford, a former Tulsa police officer, by asking him how his bill would have applied to law officers nearby when Terence Crutcher was fatally shot by a Tulsa police officer and George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
Ford and Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, a former prosecutor, said that in the context of the law, "foreseeably" applies only to immediate actions, such as Hall's hearing the shots that ultimately killed Johnson and wounded Zarkeshan.
SB 6 was adopted on a 75-17 vote and goes back to the Senate. It is the second bill named for Johnson introduced this session.
Also Wednesday:
• The House and Senate appropriations committees quickly approved legislation the authors say will allow utilities and their customers to spread out the cost of February's deep cold spell.
The bonds would then be repaid through a surcharge to customers.
Without the arrangement, officials said, even residential customers with normally modest monthly bills could have seen those bills skyrocket into the thousands of dollars.
Instead, the cost will be stretched out over years instead of months if the bills become law.
• SB 403, which was sought by Oklahoma County but conceivably could have applied to recent Broken Arrow City Council meetings, was sent to the governor over the objections of Democrats who said it effectively tells people to sit down and shut up.
House sponsor Robert Manger, R-Midwest City, disputed that, saying it only extends existing state law to other government entities so that they can maintain orderly meetings.
SB 403 makes it a misdemeanor to "willfully disturb, interfere or disrupt … government business," including public meetings, or to refuse to disperse when so ordered.
Oklahoma County has had commission and jail authority meetings interrupted by loud shouting and even bull horns in recent months.