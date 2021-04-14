Oklahoma House approves Sgt. Craig Johnson Act redefining accessory to murder

Legislation named for slain Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and prompted by the prosecution of his murder case passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday despite some concern that it might be used to overcharge future defendants.

Senate Bill 6, which actually originated in its current form in a House committee last week, would change the conditions under which someone could be charged with accessory to commit murder.

The legislation stems from Tulsa County prosecutors' decision to charge Matthew Hall with accessory to a felony instead of accessory to murder, and it was requested by those prosecutors, said House sponsor Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow.

Hall was convicted on two counts of the lesser charge last month and sentenced to a total of 24 years in prison.

Hall was present last June when David Ware fatally shot Johnson and seriously wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Hall then drove Ware away from the scene and helped him dispose of the gun.

Because Johnson did not die until several hours later, however, prosecutors decided Hall could not be charged with accessory to murder under current statute and case law.