Dale Denwalt
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma soon could authorize medical research into psilocybin, the psychedelic compound found in so-called "magic mushrooms," after House Bill 2107 was advanced by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday.
Video: Research indicates psilocybin can help curb excessive alcohol consumption
Psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, may help people who struggle with alcohol dependence, a new study found.
Tulsa-area state legislators and how to contact them
Sen. Nathan Dahm
DISTRICT 33 Sen. Nathan Dahm (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: South and east Tulsa County Phone: 405-521-5551
Email Sen. Dahm
Sen. Dana Prieto
DISTRICT 34 Sen. Dana Prieto (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Owasso and northern Tulsa County Phone: 405-521-5566
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett
DISTRICT 35 Sen. Jo Anna Dossett (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: South and central Tulsa Phone: 405-521-5624
Email Sen. Jo Anna Dossett
Sen. John Haste
DISTRICT 36 Sen. John Haste (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: Eastern Tulsa County, western Wagoner County Phone: 405-521-5602
Sen. Todd Gollihare
DISTRICT 12 Sen. Todd Gollihare (R) Hometown: Kellyville District area: Creek County Phone: 405-521-5528
Email Sen. Gollihare
Sen. Kevin Matthews
DISTRICT 11 Sen. Kevin Matthews (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Northern Tulsa, southeast Osage County Phone: 405-521-5598
Email Sen. Matthews
Sen. Joe Newhouse
DISTRICT 25 Sen. Joe Newhouse (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: South Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow and Jenks Phone: 405-521-5675
Email Sen. Newhouse
Sen. Dave Rader
DISTRICT 39 Sen. Dave Rader (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Central and south Tulsa Phone: 405-521-5620
Email Sen. Rader
Sen. Cody Rogers
DISTRICT 37 Sen. Cody Rogers (R) Hometown: Tulsa District Area: West Tulsa County Phone: 405-521-5600
Email Sen. Rogers
Rep. Meloyde Blancett
DISTRICT 78 Rep. Meloyde Blancett (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Midtown Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7334
Email Rep. Blancett
Rep. Jeff Boatman
DISTRICT 67 Rep. Jeff Boatman (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Southeast Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7341
Email Rep. Boatman
Rep. Amanda Swope
DISTRICT 71 Rep. Amanda Swope (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Brookside in Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7361
Email Rep. Swope
Rep. Suzanne Schreiber
DISTRICT 70 Rep. Suzanne Schreiber (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Midtown Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7359
Rep. Dean Davis
DISTRICT 98 Rep. Dean Davis (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: Elm Place in east Broken Arrow, east to 248th East Avenue Phone: 405-557-7362
Email Rep. Davis
Rep. Mark Tedford
DISTRICT 69 Rep. Mark Tedford (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Jenks, Bixby and Tulsa between those cities Phone: 405-557-7331
Email Rep. Tedford
Rep. Scott Fetgatter
DISTRICT 16 Rep. Scott Fetgatter (R) Hometown: Okmulgee District area: Okmulgee County and the southeastern tip of Tulsa County Phone: 405-557-7373
Email Rep. Fetgatter
Rep. Ross Ford
DISTRICT 76 Rep. Ross Ford (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: West Broken Arrow Phone: 405-557-7347
Email Rep. Ford
Rep. Regina Goodwin
DISTRICT 73 Rep. Regina Goodwin (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Downtown and northwest Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7406
Email Rep. Goodwin
Rep. Kyle Hilbert
DISTRICT 29 Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R) Hometown: Depew District area: Westernmost Tulsa County, Creek County Phone: 405-557-7353
Email Rep. Hilbert
Rep. Mark Lawson
DISTRICT 30 Rep. Mark Lawson (R) Hometown: Sapulpa District area: Sapulpa, Mounds, southwest Tulsa County Phone: 405- 557-7414
Email Rep. Lawson
Rep. T.J. Marti
DISTRICT 75 Rep. T.J. Marti (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: East Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7356
Email Rep. Marti
Rep. Stan May
DISTRICT 80 Rep. Stan May (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: Southeast Tulsa County; small section of southwest Wagoner County Phone: 405-557-7338
Email Rep. May
Rep. Monroe Nichols
DISTRICT 72 Rep. Monroe Nichols (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Southeast corner of Inner Dispersal Loop to Owasso; also includes Turley and Sperry Phone: 405-557-7391
Email Rep. Nichols
Rep. Clay Staires
DISTRICT 66 Rep. Clay Staires (R) Hometown: Skiatook District area: Sand Springs, west Tulsa between Arkansas River and Osage County line and Riverview Phone: 405-557-7390
Email Rep. Staires
Rep. Terry O'Donnell
DISTRICT 23 Rep. Terry O’Donnell (R) Hometown: Catoosa District area: Catoosa, east Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7379
Email Rep. O'Donnell
Rep. Melissa Provenzano
DISTRICT 79 Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: East and southeast Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7330
Email Rep. Provenzano
Rep. Lonnie Sims
DISTRICT 68 Rep. Lonnie Sims (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: West Tulsa County from the bend of Arkansas River down to Glenpool Phone: 405-557-7340
Email Rep. Sims
Rep. John Kane
DISTRICT 11 Rep. John Kane (R) Hometown: Bartlesville District area: Bartlesville, north Tulsa County including Collinsville Phone: 405-557-7358
Email Rep. Kane
Rep. Mark Vancuren
DISTRICT 74 Rep. Mark Vancuren (R) Hometown: Owasso District area: Suburban Owasso Phone: 405-557-7377
Email Rep. Vancuren
Rep. John Waldron
DISTRICT 77 Rep. John Waldron (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Northeast Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7410
Email Rep. Waldron
