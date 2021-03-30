Oklahoma House adopts resolution supporting Asian Americans

A resolution condemning violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders won unanimous approval from the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday following an appeal from one of its three Asian American members.

Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, is believed to have been the House's first Asian American member when she was elected in a 2015 special election.

She has since been joined by Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton.

"Our words matter. Our tongue has the power of life or of death," Munson said in introducing House Resolution 1014. "Calling the coronavirus the China Virus or the Chinese virus is dangerous and deadly."

The resolution was adopted two weeks after eight people, including six Asian American women, were killed by a single gunman in Atlanta, and as authorities say attacks against Asian people — especially East Asians — in the U.S. escalate.

The resolution says the House "condemns discriminatory treatment of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and supports efforts to end such discriminatory treatment" and "encourages residents to report instances of discriminatory treatment and specifically actions possibly constituting hate crimes" to the proper authorities."