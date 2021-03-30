Oklahoma House adopts resolution supporting Asian Americans

A resolution condemning violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders won unanimous approval from the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday following an appeal from one of its three Asian American members.
Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, is believed to have been the House's first Asian American member when she was elected in a 2015 special election.
She has since been joined by Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton.
"Our words matter. Our tongue has the power of life or of death," Munson said in introducing House Resolution 1014. "Calling the coronavirus the China Virus or the Chinese virus is dangerous and deadly."
The resolution was adopted two weeks after eight people, including six Asian American women, were killed by a single gunman in Atlanta, and as authorities say attacks against Asian people — especially East Asians — in the U.S. escalate.
The resolution says the House "condemns discriminatory treatment of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and supports efforts to end such discriminatory treatment" and "encourages residents to report instances of discriminatory treatment and specifically actions possibly constituting hate crimes" to the proper authorities."
Munson was born in Lawton but her mother is from South Korea. She said as child she was referred to by a derogatory term for a Chinese person.
Groups tracking such things say verbal and physical abuse of Asian Americans have increased during the pandemic, in large part because some Americans, including former President Donald Trump, persisted in calling COVID-19 such things as the "China virus" and "kung flu."
The virus is believed to have originated in China, but the fallout is being felt mostly by people in the U.S. who had nothing to do with the outbreak.
"It certainly reminds me, and I hope it reminds most people, that our words can lead to deadly violence and we have to be mindful of that.," Munson said. "That's the most simple thing I'm asking with the resolution, to watch our words and watch our language."