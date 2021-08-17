Oklahoma high court puts on hold order to reinstate some unemployment benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request to put on hold a lower court’s decision to reinstate some federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

Another case challenging the state’s decision to end some benefits was tossed.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt and Gov. Kevin Stitt in May announced an end to the additional $300 a week in federal unemployment aid.

Stitt said the extra benefit was a disincentive for jobless Oklahomans to find work. The two announced a $1,200 incentive for certain individuals who get off unemployment and go back to work.

The decision was appealed in Oklahoma County District Court and to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma County District Judge Anthony L. Bonner Jr. ordered the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to reinstate the federal benefits and immediately notify the U.S. Department of Labor that it was doing so.

The preliminary injunction was granted pending the outcome of the case in district court.

Bonner denied the state’s request to stay his preliminary injunction.