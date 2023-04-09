OKLAHOMA CITY — Although a recent court decision determined that Oklahoma’s constitution includes an inherent right for a woman to seek an abortion when its necessary to save her life, access to the procedure remains extremely limited in the state.

But abortion rights advocates hope and GOP elected officials fear that the opinion could set the stage for the Oklahoma Supreme Court to further expand abortion access at a later date.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains is reviewing the state high court’s opinion from March 21 to see if local clinics could provide abortion care in rare, medically necessary situations, said Emily Wales, the group’s CEO and president.

Planned Parenthood stopped performing abortions in Oklahoma after Republican elected officials last year implemented a series of laws banning the procedure.

While the opinion gives health care providers greater clarity on when they can perform the procedure, abortion access in the state will not change dramatically, Wales said in an interview.

“Now we have this extremely narrow right to abortion care under the Oklahoma Constitution that has been recognized, but will it be at all accessible?” she asked. “I don’t know that people are going to find many situations where it is.”

A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court last month gave abortion rights advocates a narrow victory when it overturned part of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure. The court tossed out a recent state law banning most abortions but left in place a 1910 state law that bans all abortions except those necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman.

The court did not weigh in on whether Oklahoma’s constitution includes the right to an elective abortion.

Wales said she remains optimistic that the court could revisit that question as litigation continues. Legal challenges remain pending to two Texas-style anti-abortion laws that are enforced through the threat of civil lawsuits against anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

“I’m hopeful that they will go back and find that a right to bodily autonomy doesn’t begin at the moment you know your life is in danger,” Wales said in a recent interview.

The court opinion angered some of the state’s Republican elected officials. Several say the decision shows the need for judicial reform.

Days after the decision, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he was pleased that the court let stand the state’s 1910 anti-abortion law, which was reinstated after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. That Oklahoma law makes it a felony to perform an abortion.

“The part I’m not happy about is leaving the door wide open potentially on the elective abortion side,” Treat said. “The concurring opinion that some of the justices wrote was pretty offensive language in a lot of ways about the intent of the Legislature, and so that disturbs me about what their intent is going forward.

“I’ve been warning the Legislature and the public for the past four or five years that I worry that the Oklahoma Supreme Court could read into the constitution some right to abortion that does not exist.”

Wales said a state question to expand abortion access could be an option in Oklahoma if legal efforts are unsuccessful. Last year, voters in Kansas, Michigan, Kentucky, Montana, Vermont and California approved ballot initiatives to protect abortion rights.

Ballot measures are costly and require extensive organizing, said Alexis McGill Johnson, who leads the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Planned Parenthood’s four Oklahoma clinics are still open and providing pregnancy services, testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and offering birth control, hormone therapy and other medical services.

After a recent tour of the Oklahoma City clinic, Johnson said she was stunned at the stillness of the abortion care wing of the facility.

“The thing that took my breath away was walking into the surgical side of the clinic and being in an empty recovery room,” she said.

A longtime proponent of judicial reform, Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said the “unfortunate” court opinion underscores the need for the Oklahoma Legislature to change how state Supreme Court justices are selected. Some conservative lawmakers have sought such reforms in the past while accusing justices of overstepping their power and legislating from the bench.

“The Supreme Court over these past several years has made several decisions that, I think, put them in the role of legislators,” Daniels said. “This one is really the straw that breaks the camel’s back for me.”

<&rule>







June 2022 video: Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma AG celebrate Roe v. Wade being overturned