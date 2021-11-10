Oklahoma governor's executive order would ban nonbinary birth certificates

He encouraged the Legislature to pass legislation to clarify that a nonbinary designation is contrary to state law.

The federal lawsuit was filed in 2020 by Kit Vivien Lorelied, who lives in Oregon but was born in Oklahoma.

The settlement agreement allowed Lorelied, who was assigned the sex of female at birth, to have the state issue a nonbinary birth certificate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lorelied’s Tulsa attorney, Christopher Brecht, declined to comment on the executive order.

Alex Wade is medical services director for Oklahomans for Equality.

“We were expecting there to be some sort of reaction after the initial settlement,” Wade said. “We suspected there would be an executive order.”

He said the executive order was disheartening.

“There will be people fighting this decision in the coming months,” Wade said.

Stitt said last month that “I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period.”