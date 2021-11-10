Oklahoma governor's executive order would ban nonbinary birth certificates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Wednesday that seeks to bar the Oklahoma State Department of Health from issuing birth certificates with nonbinary gender markers.
The action comes after the Oklahoma State Department of Health entered a settlement agreement with an individual in a lawsuit and then issued the person a nonbinary birth certificate.
Nonbinary individuals do not identify specifically as male or female. They do not feel that male or female is their clear gender identity.
The online news and bill tracking service eCapitol.net first reported the filing of the executive order.
Stitt said in the order that the settlement agreement was not reviewed or approved by his administration.
“This settlement requires OSDH to amend birth certificates in a manner not permitted by under Oklahoma Law,” says the executive order, which was issued Monday.
Stitt ordered the State Health Department to stop amending birth certificates in a way that is inconsistent with state law and told the agency to remove from its website any reference to amending birth certificates that is inconsistent with state law.
Stitt also told the agency to inform his office of any pending litigation related to amending Oklahoma birth certificates.
He encouraged the Legislature to pass legislation to clarify that a nonbinary designation is contrary to state law.
The federal lawsuit was filed in 2020 by Kit Vivien Lorelied, who lives in Oregon but was born in Oklahoma.
The settlement agreement allowed Lorelied, who was assigned the sex of female at birth, to have the state issue a nonbinary birth certificate.
Lorelied’s Tulsa attorney, Christopher Brecht, declined to comment on the executive order.
Alex Wade is medical services director for Oklahomans for Equality.
“We were expecting there to be some sort of reaction after the initial settlement,” Wade said. “We suspected there would be an executive order.”
He said the executive order was disheartening.
“There will be people fighting this decision in the coming months,” Wade said.
Stitt said last month that “I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period.”
“There is no such thing as nonbinary sex, and I wholeheartedly condemn the OSDH court settlement that was entered into by rogue activists who acted without receiving proper approval or oversight," the governor said.
“I will be taking whatever action necessary to protect Oklahoma values.”
The next day, Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye resigned.